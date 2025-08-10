PIF London Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $2 million purse?

After an exciting final day, the PIF London Championship came to an end. Laura Fuenfstueck won after a superb final day, ending her tournament with a total score of 10 under par. She, too, had a dramatic end to the competition, winning by only one shot and making a birdie on her final hole. But how much money does she get for winning the entire thing?
The PIF London Championship features a total purse value of $2 million, with $500,000 dedicated to the team events held on the first two days of the event (Friday and Saturday). Interestingly, the remaining $1.5 million is committed to the individual tournament, with Laura Fuenfstueck receiving $675,000 for winning the entire thing.
Aside from Laura Fuenfstueck, the final leaderboard at the PIF London Championship was really tight, with Daniela Darquea finishing second with a score of 9 under par. Anne van Dam finished third, with an overall score of 8 under par. Interestingly, following the top three, seven players finished tied for fourth place, demonstrating how competitive the competition was.
How much did everyone earn at the PIF London Championship?
Aside from the winner, here's a detailed look at how much the remaining 65 golfers received at the PIF London Championship:
- 1 Laura Fuenfstueck (-10): $675,000
- 2 Daniela Darquea (-9): $405,000
- 3 Anne van Dam (-8): $270,000
- T4 Adela Cernousek (-7): $182,250
- T4 Olivia Cowan (-7): $182,250
- T4 Manon de Roey (-7): $182,250
- T4 Alice Hewson (-7): $182,250
- T4 Kim Metraux (-7): $182,250
- T4 Lee-Anne Pace (-7): $182,250
- T4 Mimi Rhodes (-7): $182,250
- T11 Carlota Ciganda (-6): $97,500
- T11 Perrine Delacour (-6): $97,500
- T11 Moa Folke (-6): $97,500
- T14 Casandra Alexander (-5): $82,750
- T14 Brianna Navarrosa (-5): $82,750
- T14 Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (-5): $82,750
- T17 Cara Gainer (-4): $75,375
- T17 Marta Sanz (-4): $75,375
- T19 Pia Babnik (-3): $70,875
- T19 Celine Boutier (-3): $70,875
- T19 Diksha Dagar (-3): $70,875
- T19 Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3): $70,875
- T19 Chiara Tamburlini (-3): $70,875
- T19 Shannon Tan (-3): $70,875
- T25 Kajsa Arwefjaell (-2): $56,475
- T25 Alessandra Fanali (-2): $56,475
- T25 Georgia Hall (-2): $56,475
- T25 Momoka Kobori (-2): $56,475
- T25 Amy Taylor (-2): $56,475
- T30 Amelia Garvey (-1): $45,900
- T30 Darcey Harry (-1): $45,900
- T30 Marta Martin (-1): $45,900
- T30 Alexandra Swayne (-1): $45,900
- T34 Aditi Ashok (E): $38,025
- T34 Sofie Bringner (E): $38,025
- T34 Ginnie Ding (E): $38,025
- T34 Noora Komulainen (E): $38,025
- T34 Bronte Law (E): $38,025
- T34 Aunchisa Utama (E): $38,025
- T34 Lauren Walsh (E): $38,025
- T41 Kristyna Napoleaova (+1): $28,575
- T41 Chiara Noja (+1): $28,575
- T41 Luna Sobron (+1): $28,575
- T44 Rosie Davies (+2): $25,050
- T44 Meghan MacLaren (+2): $25,050
- T44 Emma Spitz (+2): $25,050
- T44 Pranavi Urs (+2): $25,050
- T44 Elizabeth Young (+2): $25,050
- T49 Annabel Wilson (+3): $20,925
- T49 Kelsey Bennett (+3): $20,925
- T49 Danielle Du Toit (+3): $20,925
- T49 Dorthea Forbrigd (+3): $20,925
- T49 Maha Haddioui (+3): $20,925
- T49 Natacha Husted (+3): $20,925
- T49 Tina Mazarino (+3): $20,925
- T49 Kirsten Rudgeley (+3): $20,925
- T57 Blanca Fernandez (+4): $14,625
- T57 Ayako Uehara (+4): $14,625
- T59 Sarah Kemp (+5): $13,950
- T59 Chloe Williams (+5): $13,950
- T61 Eleanor Givens (+6): $2,700
- T61 Agathe Sauzon (+6): $2,700
- T63 Maria Hernandez (+8): $2,700
- T63 Anna Magnusson (+8): $2,700
- 65 Trichat Cheenglab (+10): $2,700