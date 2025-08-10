PIF London Championship 2025 prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $2 million purse?

After an exciting final day, the PIF London Championship came to an end. Laura Fuenfstueck won after a superb final day, ending her tournament with a total score of 10 under par. She, too, had a dramatic end to the competition, winning by only one shot and making a birdie on her final hole. But how much money does she get for winning the entire thing?

The PIF London Championship features a total purse value of $2 million, with $500,000 dedicated to the team events held on the first two days of the event (Friday and Saturday). Interestingly, the remaining $1.5 million is committed to the individual tournament, with Laura Fuenfstueck receiving $675,000 for winning the entire thing.

Aside from Laura Fuenfstueck, the final leaderboard at the PIF London Championship was really tight, with Daniela Darquea finishing second with a score of 9 under par. Anne van Dam finished third, with an overall score of 8 under par. Interestingly, following the top three, seven players finished tied for fourth place, demonstrating how competitive the competition was.

How much did everyone earn at the PIF London Championship?

PIF London Championship - Source: Getty

Aside from the winner, here's a detailed look at how much the remaining 65 golfers received at the PIF London Championship:

1 Laura Fuenfstueck (-10): $675,000

2 Daniela Darquea (-9): $405,000

3 Anne van Dam (-8): $270,000

T4 Adela Cernousek (-7): $182,250

T4 Olivia Cowan (-7): $182,250

T4 Manon de Roey (-7): $182,250

T4 Alice Hewson (-7): $182,250

T4 Kim Metraux (-7): $182,250

T4 Lee-Anne Pace (-7): $182,250

T4 Mimi Rhodes (-7): $182,250

T11 Carlota Ciganda (-6): $97,500

T11 Perrine Delacour (-6): $97,500

T11 Moa Folke (-6): $97,500

T14 Casandra Alexander (-5): $82,750

T14 Brianna Navarrosa (-5): $82,750

T14 Paphangkorn Tavatanakit (-5): $82,750

T17 Cara Gainer (-4): $75,375

T17 Marta Sanz (-4): $75,375

T19 Pia Babnik (-3): $70,875

T19 Celine Boutier (-3): $70,875

T19 Diksha Dagar (-3): $70,875

T19 Emily Kristine Pedersen (-3): $70,875

T19 Chiara Tamburlini (-3): $70,875

T19 Shannon Tan (-3): $70,875

T25 Kajsa Arwefjaell (-2): $56,475

T25 Alessandra Fanali (-2): $56,475

T25 Georgia Hall (-2): $56,475

T25 Momoka Kobori (-2): $56,475

T25 Amy Taylor (-2): $56,475

T30 Amelia Garvey (-1): $45,900

T30 Darcey Harry (-1): $45,900

T30 Marta Martin (-1): $45,900

T30 Alexandra Swayne (-1): $45,900

T34 Aditi Ashok (E): $38,025

T34 Sofie Bringner (E): $38,025

T34 Ginnie Ding (E): $38,025

T34 Noora Komulainen (E): $38,025

T34 Bronte Law (E): $38,025

T34 Aunchisa Utama (E): $38,025

T34 Lauren Walsh (E): $38,025

T41 Kristyna Napoleaova (+1): $28,575

T41 Chiara Noja (+1): $28,575

T41 Luna Sobron (+1): $28,575

T44 Rosie Davies (+2): $25,050

T44 Meghan MacLaren (+2): $25,050

T44 Emma Spitz (+2): $25,050

T44 Pranavi Urs (+2): $25,050

T44 Elizabeth Young (+2): $25,050

T49 Annabel Wilson (+3): $20,925

T49 Kelsey Bennett (+3): $20,925

T49 Danielle Du Toit (+3): $20,925

T49 Dorthea Forbrigd (+3): $20,925

T49 Maha Haddioui (+3): $20,925

T49 Natacha Husted (+3): $20,925

T49 Tina Mazarino (+3): $20,925

T49 Kirsten Rudgeley (+3): $20,925

T57 Blanca Fernandez (+4): $14,625

T57 Ayako Uehara (+4): $14,625

T59 Sarah Kemp (+5): $13,950

T59 Chloe Williams (+5): $13,950

T61 Eleanor Givens (+6): $2,700

T61 Agathe Sauzon (+6): $2,700

T63 Maria Hernandez (+8): $2,700

T63 Anna Magnusson (+8): $2,700

65 Trichat Cheenglab (+10): $2,700

