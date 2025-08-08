PIF London Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

  • home icon
By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Aug 08, 2025 19:25 GMT
PIF London Championship - Source: Getty
The 2025 PIF London Championship recently concluded their first round on August 8, Friday. After the first 18 holes of play, both Alexandra Swayne and Laura Fuenfstueck are headlining the LET golf event at Centurion Club.

Swayne is paired up with Sarah Kouskova, Lee-Anne Pace, and Klara Davidson Spilkova for the second round of PIF London Championship. The group will tee off at 10.03 am local time.

Fuenfstueck will start playing for the second round at 11.44 am local time. For the second round of PIF London Championship, she is in a group with Nastasia Nadaud, Laura Fuenfstueck, Sofie Bringner and Johanna Wrigley.

Both leaders will tee off from hole 1. Chiara Tamburlini shares the third spot of the PIF London Championship leaderboard with Carlota Ciganda. Tamburlini will tee off around 10.44 am local time. Ciganda will start the second round at 9.15 am local time.

also-read-trending Trending

PIF London Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and official groupings

Here's a look at all the golfers who will tee off for the second round of PIF London Championship from Hole 1 (local times):

  • 9:15 am - Carlota Ciganda, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Eleanor Givens, Luna Sobron Galmes
  • 9:27 am - Kirsten Rudgeley, Diksha Dagar, Momoka Kobori, Chloe Williams
  • 9:39 am - Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Urs, Ursula Wikstrom, Ayako Uehara
  • 9:51 am - Alessandra Fanali, Amelia Garvey, Tina Mazarino, Trish Johnson
  • 10:03 am - Sarah Kouskova, Lee-Anne Pace, Alexandra Swayne, Klara Davidson Spilkova
  • 10:15 am - Cara Gainer, Anna Foster, Noora Komulainen, Virginia Elena Carta
  • 10:32 am - Georgia Hall, Pia Babnik, Ginnie Ding, Teresa Toscano
  • 10:44 am - Chiara Tamburlini, Daniela Darquea, Rosie Davies, Sara Byrne
  • 10:56 am - Shannon Tan, Amy Taylor, Kelsey MacDonald, Natacha Host Husted
  • 11:08 am - Anne van Dam, Olivia Cowan, Anna Magnusson, Celine Herbin
  • 11:20 am - Casandra Alexander, Brianna Navarrosa, Charlotte Laffar, Lisa Pettersson
  • 11:32 am - Celine Boutier, April Angurasaranee, Anna Zanusso, Billie-Jo Smith
  • 11:44 am - Nastasia Nadaud, Laura Fuenfstueck, Sofie Bringner, Johanna Wrigley
Here's a look at the golfers who will start their second round of 2025 PIF London Championship from Hole 10 (local time):

  • 9:15 am - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Marianne Skarpnord, Carmen Alonso, Ariane Klotz
  • 9:27 am - Patty Tavatanakit, Polly Mack, Moa Folke, Blanca Fernandez
  • 9:39 am - Annabell Fuller, Hannah Screen, Annabel Wilson, Sarah Schober
  • 9:51 am - Alexandra Forsterling, Darcey Harry, Paris Hilinski, Alessia Nobilio
  • 10:03 am - Manon De Roey, Marta Martin, Maria Hernandez, Jess Baker
  • 10:15 am - Perrine Delacour, Kim Metraux, Chiara Tamburlini, Anna Huang
  • 10:32 am - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Nuria Iturrioz, Aunchisa Utama, Meghan MacLaren
  • 10:44 am - Lauren Walsh, Kajsa Arewfjall, Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Liz Young
  • 10:56 am - Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Agathe Sauzon, Avani Prashanth
  • 11:08 am - Bronte Law, Alice Hewson, Maha Haddioui, Kristyna Napoleaova
  • 11:20 am - Mimi Rhodes, Lorna McClymont, Dorthea Forbrigd, Adela Cernousek
  • 11:32 am - Emma Spitz, Kelsey Bennett, Yani Tseng, Trichat Cheenglab
  • 11:44 am - Danielle Du Toit, Sarah Kemp, Marta Sanz Barrio, Megan Dennis
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Luke Koshi
