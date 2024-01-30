Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth top PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have topped the power rankings of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event, which is scheduled to start on February 1. The second signature event of the PGA Tour features a stellar field, including Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth.

The tournament will take place in a 72-hole format with a $20 million purse. It's the season-opening PGA Tour tournament for McIlroy, who missed all the Tour events in January as he was committed to DP World Tour events. McIlroy will be joining the Pebble Beach field with enhanced confidence after winning the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic a few weeks ago.

This week's tournament power rankings have been released by the PGA Tour, and Rory McIlroy is ranked first, followed by Jordan Spieth.

Patrick Cantlay, who struggled with his game at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, settled in third place, followed by Max Homa and Viktor Hovland.

Here are the power rankings of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Patrick Cantlay

4. Max Homa

5. Viktor Hovland

6. Justin Thomas

7. Tommy Fleetwood

8. Xander Schauffele

9. Scottie Scheffler

10. J. T. Poston

11. Matt Fitzpatrick

12. Beau Hossler

13. Nick Taylor

14. Nicolai Hojgaard

15. Jason Day

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds

Rory McIlroy has also topped the odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. According to CBS Sports, his odds to win the tournament are +750, followed by Scottie Scheffler with odds of +800.

Viktor Hovland is another expert's favorite to win this week with odds of +1200, followed by Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.

Here are the odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (as per CBS):

Rory McIlroy +750

Scottie Scheffler +800

Viktor Hovland +1200

Xander Schauffele +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Ludvig Åberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Tony Finau +3000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jason Day +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Nicolai Højgaard +4500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Russell Henley +6000

Tyrrell Hatton +6000

Hideki Matsuyama +6500

Eric Cole +6500

Beau Hossler +6500

J.T. Poston +7000

Denny McCarthy +7000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Brian Harman +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Justin Rose +8000

Nick Taylor +9000

Corey Conners +9000

Wyndham Clark +9000

Si Woo Kim +10000

Cam Davis +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

Chris Kirk +11000

Matthieu Pavon +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Alex Noren +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Nick Dunlap +12000

Harris English +12000

Brendon Todd +12000

Sepp Straka +12000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Kevin Yu +12000

Stephan Jaeger +12000

Taylor Montgomery +12000

Thomas Detry +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Adam Svensson +17000

Adam Schenk +17000

Lucas Glover +17000

Maverick McNealy +17000

Kurt Kitayama +17000

Emiliano Grillo +17000

Luke List +17000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Erik van Rooyen +20000