Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth top PGA Tour’s power rankings for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have topped the power rankings of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event, which is scheduled to start on February 1. The second signature event of the PGA Tour features a stellar field, including Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth.
The tournament will take place in a 72-hole format with a $20 million purse. It's the season-opening PGA Tour tournament for McIlroy, who missed all the Tour events in January as he was committed to DP World Tour events. McIlroy will be joining the Pebble Beach field with enhanced confidence after winning the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic a few weeks ago.
This week's tournament power rankings have been released by the PGA Tour, and Rory McIlroy is ranked first, followed by Jordan Spieth.
Patrick Cantlay, who struggled with his game at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, settled in third place, followed by Max Homa and Viktor Hovland.
Here are the power rankings of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 2. Jordan Spieth
- 3. Patrick Cantlay
- 4. Max Homa
- 5. Viktor Hovland
- 6. Justin Thomas
- 7. Tommy Fleetwood
- 8. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Scottie Scheffler
- 10. J. T. Poston
- 11. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12. Beau Hossler
- 13. Nick Taylor
- 14. Nicolai Hojgaard
- 15. Jason Day
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds
Rory McIlroy has also topped the odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. According to CBS Sports, his odds to win the tournament are +750, followed by Scottie Scheffler with odds of +800.
Viktor Hovland is another expert's favorite to win this week with odds of +1200, followed by Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.
Here are the odds for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (as per CBS):
- Rory McIlroy +750
- Scottie Scheffler +800
- Viktor Hovland +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Jordan Spieth +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Max Homa +2000
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Ludvig Åberg +2500
- Justin Thomas +2500
- Tony Finau +3000
- Sam Burns +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Cameron Young +4000
- Jason Day +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Tom Kim +4500
- Nicolai Højgaard +4500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Russell Henley +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton +6000
- Hideki Matsuyama +6500
- Eric Cole +6500
- Beau Hossler +6500
- J.T. Poston +7000
- Denny McCarthy +7000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Brian Harman +8000
- Adam Scott +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8000
- Justin Rose +8000
- Nick Taylor +9000
- Corey Conners +9000
- Wyndham Clark +9000
- Si Woo Kim +10000
- Cam Davis +10000
- Keith Mitchell +10000
- Chris Kirk +11000
- Matthieu Pavon +11000
- Rickie Fowler +11000
- Alex Noren +12000
- Tom Hoge +12000
- Nick Dunlap +12000
- Harris English +12000
- Brendon Todd +12000
- Sepp Straka +12000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12000
- Adam Hadwin +12000
- Kevin Yu +12000
- Stephan Jaeger +12000
- Taylor Montgomery +12000
- Thomas Detry +15000
- Patrick Rodgers +15000
- Andrew Putnam +15000
- Adam Svensson +17000
- Adam Schenk +17000
- Lucas Glover +17000
- Maverick McNealy +17000
- Kurt Kitayama +17000
- Emiliano Grillo +17000
- Luke List +17000
- Mackenzie Hughes +20000
- Erik van Rooyen +20000