Rory McIlroy makes his feelings clear on a potential LIV Golf player being named Ryder Cup captain: "I would have to be convinced"

Former World No. 1 Rory McIlroy has expressed his opinions on a potential LIV Golf player becoming a Ryder Cup captain on the European tour. The PGA Tour star doesn’t appear to be fully on board with the idea. He says he would have to be convinced.

Rory McIlroy is a Northern Irish golfer who turned pro in 2007. He won the U.S. Open in 2011 and is the only player who has won the FedEx Cup up to three times. The former World No. 1 has 27 PGA Tour wins and a total of 42 professional wins.

Recently, McIlroy was asked how he felt about potential LIV Golf players becoming Ryder Cup captains in the future. He replied:

“I would have to be convinced. It would take them treating it as if Luke Donald’s treated it for the last three years, that’s what it would take to convince me.” (Via SB Nation)

Trending

The former World No. 1 also added that it would be much harder for players without access to the DP World Tour to become Ryder Cup captains.

“If you don’t have access, it would be pretty hard to treat it that way. If you’re Lee Westwood or Ian Poulter, it’s pretty hard if you don’t have some kind of access. They gave up their European Tour membership, right? Other guys have access to the DP World Tour, Tyrrell, Jon, they have access,” Rory McIlroy added.

According to DP World Tour qualification rules, before a golfer can play in the Ryder Cup, they must be from Europe and must also be a DP World Tour member. Most LIV Golf players lost their DP World Tour memberships when they joined the Saudi-backed league.

However, LIV Golf players such as Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton retained their DP World Tour status by participating in four events aside from the Major Championships.

Rory McIlroy calls for a reunification between LIV Golf and PGA Tour players

While Rory McIlroy isn’t comfortable with LIV Golf players becoming Ryder Cup captains, he revealed that he is okay with the idea of a reunification between LIV Golf and The PGA Tour. McIlroy urged players to stop dwelling on the past and focus on the future to do what’s best for the game.

“We just, you know, whatever’s happened has happened, and it has been unfortunate. But reunification, how we all come back together and move forward, that’s the best thing for everyone... Like, let’s move forward together, and let’s just try to get this thing going again and do what’s best for the game,” Rory McIlroy said. (Via Golf Digest)

Expand Tweet

The 27-time PGA Tour winner also admitted that he has done better financially since the introduction of LIV Golf. He mentioned that he would be playing in the Genesis Invitational for $20 million in prize money, which wouldn’t have happened without LIV Golf.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback