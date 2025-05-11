Rory McIlroy playfully accused by $40M-worth actor for not being able to "dumb it down" during their golf outing

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon recently shared a clip of comedian Nate Bargatze humorously accusing star golfer Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman and the popular comedian played some golf together in the Pro-Am event of this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Rory McIlroy also attended The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, following his historical victory at the 2025 Masters Tournament. It was his first green jacket win and the reason behind his induction into the honorary club of career Grand Slam achievers.

While talking with Fallon, Bargatze shared a lot about his experience. However, when the host asked what he learned from McIlroy, the comedian jokingly made a bold claim. According to Bargatze's statement, the PGA Tour veteran could not explain him in layman's terms. Bargatze said about Rory McIlroy (around 0:40):

"I did. I mean, he told me how to putt. It's, like, he says it and you're, like, I don't know, you know. It's hard to take tips from someone at that level. Yeah because it just, he can't dumb it down enough."

Bargatze further explained how McIlroy was instructing him during their collaboration:

"So he's, like, you know, he's, like, just putt like this and you're, like, I just politely go, all right. And then I just, like... Do what you do. Yeah, then you're, like, I don't know what he was saying."

The full clip was shared by The Tonight Show on their Instagram profile:

During his golf outing with Rory McIlroy, Bargatze displayed class humour. The American stand-up comedian is popular for his clean comedic deliveries. Last year, he was the highest-grossing stand-up artist across the United States, recording a million sales in tickets. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, Bargatze has a staggering net worth of $40 million.

Both Rory and Bargatze kept the audience tuned in with their lighthearted moments in their recent appearances on the popular show.

Bargatze talks about Rory McIlroy holding the umbrella for him

During their collaboration at Bay Hill, Bargatze brought his comedic flair and wit into the course. During one of their moments, he just held out his gloves to McIlroy saying 'hold my trash'. The Northern Irishman also displayed his lighter side, following this instance by holding the umbrella above Nate.

Rory McIlroy's humourous act did not go in vain, as Fallon addressed this frame from the duo's interaction. Fallon asked,

"Here's another photo... It's you and Rory... why is he holding the umbrella for you? He's the Grand Slam winner."

Bargatze replied,

"This was pre-Grand Slam. So I think I was the top dog on that one. Obviously, now I don't think he would do it..."

He further admitted that now that Rory McIlroy's a Grand Slam winner, it will be hard to even recreate such a moment.

"It would be hard for me to get him to hold the umbrella now. This is unbelievable. Yeah. This should never have happened. I didn't... Look, he did not have a green jacket at that point. So... Gosh, Rory."

Rory McIlroy also created a wonderful mix of golf and comedy, by engaging in a classic banter with the American Comedian during their interaction. Fans could get a glimpse of the five-time major champion's lighter side as well.

