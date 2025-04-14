Rory McIlroy points out the Tiger Woods moment that inspired his generation

After his final round at the 2025 Masters at Augusta National on Sunday (April 13), Rory McIlroy talked about a Tiger Woods moment that inspired his generation. The recently concluded tournament marked a milestone event in McIlroy's illustrious career. He not only won his maiden green jacket, but also completed his career Grand Slam and ended his decade-long Major title drought.

During the press interview, the former was asked to share his thoughts on his win. He replied (via ASAP Sports):

"I'd like to start this press conference with a question to myself. 'What are we all going to talk about next year?'"

The hall erupted into laughter at his response. McIlroy continued with his answer, narrating how seeing Tiger Woods win the 1997 Masters inspired kids his age.

"Look, it's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did," he added.

It is common knowledge that while growing up, Rory McIlroy looked up to Tiger Woods, so much so that he even wrote a letter to the golf legend when he was nine years old, asking him to watch out.

The Northern Irishman has become one of the greatest golfers in the world, serving as an inspiration to the generations after him. He and Woods also went on to become close friends and business partners.

"It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course" - Rory McIlroy on his final round at the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy started his final round of the 2025 Masters on a disastrous note. He carded a double bogey on the first hole. However, he soon recovered with a string of birdies. His progress was halted again after a bogey on the 11th hole.

The blunder was followed by a double bogey and a bogey on the 13th and 14th holes. However, McIlroy fought back with birdies on the 15th and 17th holes. After the final birdie, it seemed like the win was in his bag. However, a bogey on the 18th hole forced the ace golfer into a playoff with Justin Rose. Fortunately for Rory McIlroy, he prevailed over the latter, 4-3.

Sharing his thoughts with the media after his victorious round, he said there were times in his career when he thought he would never win the green jacket. Speaking about his final round, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"You know, there were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today. I certainly didn't make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves,"

The next Major Championship will be the PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May.

