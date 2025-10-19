"Rory McIlroy should retire immediately" - Fans react to Tommy Fleetwood winning the DP World India Championship

On Sunday, Tommy Fleetwood secured his eighth European Tour title by clinching the inaugural DP World India Championship. The golfer took home a winner's paycheck of $680,000 and moved up 69 spots in the Race To Dubai standings to rank 25th.Fleetwood's two-stroke win over Keita Nakajima came after the former shot 7 under par 65 over the final 18 holes of play. Fans at Delhi Golf Club could catch a glimpse of the Englishman's golfing skills as Tommy Fleetwood carded eight birdies in the final round, including a back-to-back three on the seventh, eighth and ninth.NUCLR GOLF shared a clip on their X account (previously, Twitter), where the golfer appeared emotional. Tommy Fleetwood shared his feelings after winning a title in India for the first time, that too, with his son watching.As the video gained traction, fans on X shared their takes below the post. A section of them greeted Tommy Fleetwood for his DP World India Championship victory. Some of the fans also slammed golfers like Rory McIlroy for not being able to headline the event, given the nature of the field.Take a look at some of the fans' comments below NUCLR GOLF's X post:&quot;Rory should retire immediately. Imagine not being able to win with this field.&quot;, a fan slammed the Northern Irishman on X.Fact Finders @GolfSenatorLINK@NUCLRGOLF @FleetwoodArmy Rory should retire immediately. Imagine not being able to win with this field.&quot;Continues to be the easiest guy to root for…&quot;, an X-user shared their view on Fleetwood.&quot;Rory taking L's everyday!&quot;, another fan did not shy away from slamming the reigning Masters champ.&quot;TF needs to be protected at all costs. He represents the best parts of golf&quot;, someone else praised Tommy Fleetwood in the comments.GrumpusBrewtus @grumpusbrewtusLINK@NUCLRGOLF @FleetwoodArmy TF needs to be protected at all costs. He represents the best parts of golf&quot;Well done Tommy in great form at the moment&quot;, another one commented below the post.The fans' criticism of McIlroy came after the golfer finished in 26th spot on the DP World India Championship leaderboard. After four rounds, the PGA Tour pro carded a 72-hole total of 11 under par, with a 1-under par 71 in the last round.Rory McIlroy labeled Tommy Fleetwood &quot;one of the best players&quot; after their Ryder Cup performanceTeam Europe had a tough time at Bethpage this year. Amidst the pressure of winning an away Ryder Cup, the constant yelling and insults turned out to be a hurdle. Still, the &quot;Fleetwood Mac&quot; duo kept scoring points for their team.After their third win in the morning Foursomes, McIlroy could not help but praise Tommy Fleetwood. In his statement, the former World Number 1 credited the Englishman for letting him have &quot;freedom&quot; and &quot;trust&quot; in the game. McIlroy said (as quoted by Reuters):&quot;When you've got a partner like Tommy you can play with so much freedom and so much trust in your game because you know you have someone that's going to back you up.&quot;&quot;He's one of the best players in the world. And to know that I have him by my side, it frees me up. I can play with ultimate trust and ultimate freedom.&quot;At the end of three days, Fleetwood secured four critical points in five Ryder Cup matches. Following his 4-1-0 stint at Bethpage Black, the English golfer won the 2025 Nicklaus-Jacklin award presented by Aon.