  • Tommy Fleetwood congratulates rising Indian cricket star in now edited caption as he enjoys a Diwali party

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Oct 18, 2025 16:31 GMT
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty
Tommy Fleetwood at DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Two - Source: Getty

Tommy Fleetwood and some global golf icons are currently in India, competing in the inaugural DP World India Championship. Recently, the golfers and the fans enjoyed a celebratory party held in honor of the Festival of Lights.

The DP World hosted a Diwali Party, which saw Viktor Hovland and Ben Griffin making an eye-catching appearance in traditional Indian attire. Apart from them, 2025 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was snapped with Tommy Fleetwood and his son. Today, Fleetwood has shared a couple of snaps from the Diwali Party.

On his Instagram post, the golfer also congratulated Abhishek Sharma, a rising name in Indian cricket. Last year, in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, Sharma scored his maiden century. In the process, he became the fastest Indian to do so in terms of the total innings played.

Tommy Fleetwood also welcomed Sharma for becoming the new DP World Brand Ambassador. The golfer wrote in the caption of his Instagram post:

"When in India!! Amazing evening last night at DP World's Diwali Party. Congrats to @abhisheksharma_4 and welcome to the @dpworld family!"
Screenshot from Fleetwood&#039;s post / Source: @officialtommyfleetwood
Screenshot from Fleetwood's post / Source: @officialtommyfleetwood

However, the Southport, UK native edited the caption, leaving Abhishek Sharma's name out for an unexplained reason. Take a look at Tommy Fleetwood’s now-edited Instagram post:

Screenshot from now-edited post by Fleetwood / IG: @officialtommyfleetwood
Screenshot from now-edited post by Fleetwood / IG: @officialtommyfleetwood
Apart from his time at DP World's Diwali Party, fans are witnessing a strong performance from the English golfer. Yesterday, Tommy Fleetwood took the lead of the DP World India Championship after carding 64 (-8) in a bogey-free second round. On Saturday, the golfer also showcased a consistent performance in the DP World Tour event.

Fleetwood started his round with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole. After a par on the second, he carded a second birdie on the par-4 third. Before concluding the front nine, Tommy Fleetwood scored another birdie on the par-5 eighth. Over the back nine, he kept scoring consistent pars. On the par-3 seventeenth, Fleetwood carded a bogey, followed by a birdie on the par-5 eighteenth.

Tommy Fleetwood gets back at Abhishek Sharma after the Indian cricketer labels golf "a retirement sport"

In a video shared by Abhishek Sharma on his Instagram, he could be seen meeting Fleetwood. Both were donning the traditional Indian attire. As Sharma entered the room, he ended up asking Tommy Fleetwood about the source of his attire.

After the golfer credited DP World for it, the Indian cricketer could not help but praise the former's fashion sense in a playful manner.

Sharma: "I underestimated your game, Tommy."
Fleetwood: "Are you talking about golf?"
Sharma: "No, no, your drip game. Golf is easy. It's a retirement sport."
Fleetwood: "And cricket's hard, right? Sitting in that pavilion for three hours after getting out in the first over. Anyway..."
Take a look at the clip of the duo engaging in a fun banter:

It's worth noting that this is Fleetwood's second visit in India. In his first visit, the golfer competed in the 2016 Hero Indian Open at Delhi Golf Club. In a press release, Fleetwood has also admitted how he finds India "amazing" and loves Indian food.

Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis Biswas

Twitter icon

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

