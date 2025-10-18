Tommy Fleetwood congratulates rising Indian cricket star in now edited caption as he enjoys a Diwali party

Tommy Fleetwood and some global golf icons are currently in India, competing in the inaugural DP World India Championship. Recently, the golfers and the fans enjoyed a celebratory party held in honor of the Festival of Lights.The DP World hosted a Diwali Party, which saw Viktor Hovland and Ben Griffin making an eye-catching appearance in traditional Indian attire. Apart from them, 2025 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald was snapped with Tommy Fleetwood and his son. Today, Fleetwood has shared a couple of snaps from the Diwali Party.On his Instagram post, the golfer also congratulated Abhishek Sharma, a rising name in Indian cricket. Last year, in the T20 series against Zimbabwe, Sharma scored his maiden century. In the process, he became the fastest Indian to do so in terms of the total innings played.Tommy Fleetwood also welcomed Sharma for becoming the new DP World Brand Ambassador. The golfer wrote in the caption of his Instagram post:&quot;When in India!! Amazing evening last night at DP World's Diwali Party. Congrats to @abhisheksharma_4 and welcome to the @dpworld family!&quot;Screenshot from Fleetwood's post / Source: @officialtommyfleetwoodHowever, the Southport, UK native edited the caption, leaving Abhishek Sharma's name out for an unexplained reason. Take a look at Tommy Fleetwood’s now-edited Instagram post:Screenshot from now-edited post by Fleetwood / IG: @officialtommyfleetwood View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from his time at DP World's Diwali Party, fans are witnessing a strong performance from the English golfer. Yesterday, Tommy Fleetwood took the lead of the DP World India Championship after carding 64 (-8) in a bogey-free second round. On Saturday, the golfer also showcased a consistent performance in the DP World Tour event.Fleetwood started his round with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole. After a par on the second, he carded a second birdie on the par-4 third. Before concluding the front nine, Tommy Fleetwood scored another birdie on the par-5 eighth. Over the back nine, he kept scoring consistent pars. On the par-3 seventeenth, Fleetwood carded a bogey, followed by a birdie on the par-5 eighteenth.Tommy Fleetwood gets back at Abhishek Sharma after the Indian cricketer labels golf &quot;a retirement sport&quot;In a video shared by Abhishek Sharma on his Instagram, he could be seen meeting Fleetwood. Both were donning the traditional Indian attire. As Sharma entered the room, he ended up asking Tommy Fleetwood about the source of his attire.After the golfer credited DP World for it, the Indian cricketer could not help but praise the former's fashion sense in a playful manner.Sharma: &quot;I underestimated your game, Tommy.&quot;Fleetwood: &quot;Are you talking about golf?&quot;Sharma: &quot;No, no, your drip game. Golf is easy. It's a retirement sport.&quot;Fleetwood: &quot;And cricket's hard, right? Sitting in that pavilion for three hours after getting out in the first over. Anyway...&quot;Take a look at the clip of the duo engaging in a fun banter: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's worth noting that this is Fleetwood's second visit in India. In his first visit, the golfer competed in the 2016 Hero Indian Open at Delhi Golf Club. In a press release, Fleetwood has also admitted how he finds India &quot;amazing&quot; and loves Indian food.