"I did not remember I had it too" - Abhishek Sharma's huge revelation on chit celebration during hundred in IPL 2025

Abhishek Sharma's chit celebration after his hundred during the IPL 2025 went viral. He had displayed a note with a message "This one is for Orange Army" written on it. It was his maiden IPL hundred that came while playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ad

During a game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma slammed 141 runs off just 55 balls. His knock included 14 fours and 10 sixes at a strike-rate of 256.36. Courtesy of his stellar ton, SRH chased down a mammoth 246-run target in just 18.3 overs.

Opening up on the chit celebration, Abhishek revealed that it was former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who taught him to manifest. Dhawan had once invited the youngster to his home and asked him to start writing things in a diary.

Ad

Trending

"Shikhar Dhawan had told me that manifestation is important, just manifest that you have already done it. He invited me to his home to have this conversation. He made me start writing in a diary. One thing is visualizing that I will do it, and the other is to visualize that I am doing it. That I am the best player of India, I have won many matches for the team, he made me write this," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'. (13:37)

Ad

Abhishek Sharma added that he began journaling before every match day. However, he thought of writing a chit for a change. The left-hander stated that he did not remember having the chit after reaching his fifty. He only remembered after getting to his hundred and thus, took it out then.

"I do journaling before every game in the morning. So instead of that, I thought to write a chit. I wrote "This one is for Orange Army". I kept it in my pocket. When I got to my fifty, I did not remember I had it too. I kept playing and the moment I made a hundred and celebrated, I remembered it and took the chit out."

Ad

He reached his century off just 40 balls. It is among the top ten fastest hundreds in IPL history. His 141-run knock is also the highest individual score by an Indian in the league.

Abhishek Sharma's IPL record

Abhishek Sharma made his IPL debut with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018. However, he played only three games that season and scored 63 runs. He moved to SRH in 2019.

In his first three seasons at SRH, he played only 19 matches overall. The franchise showed faith in the youngster, and he eventually began to deliver as well. In the 2022 season, Abhishek made 426 runs from 14 games. He has been among their consistent performers over the past few seasons.

The left-hander has played 77 IPL matches so far. He has piled on 1816 runs at an average of 27.10 and a strike-rate of 163.01. Abhishek also has nine fifties along with a hundred.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More