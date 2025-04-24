Rory McIlroy’s stock yardages explored ahead of the 2025 Zurich Classic

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has won 29 PGA Tour events and five major championships. He is also considered one of the longest hitters in his generation.

Ad

McIlroy’s professional golf career kicked off in 2007 after he won the 2006 European Amateur. He has won the Players Championship twice, the Wells Fargo Championship four times, and the Tour Championship three times. He has also won 19 events on the European Tour, including the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the 2024 DP World Tour Championship.

During the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Rory McIlroy hit his tee shot all the way to the green on the 10th hole at Bay Hill. He has also achieved other impressive long shots, including a 370-yard drive in the 2025 Masters with an average swing of 123 mph.

Ad

Trending

Let’s take a look at the Grand Slam winner’s stock yardages (via Bunkered):

Qi10 driver: 325-yards

Qi10 3-wood: 295-yards

P760 3-iron: 258-yards

Prototype 4-iron: 245-yards

Rors Proto 5-iron: 225-yards

Rors Proto 6-iron: 210-yards

Rors Proto 7-iron: 195-yards

Rors Proto 8-iron: 180-yards

Rors Proto 9-iron: 165-yards

MG4 46° SB wedge: 150-yards

MG4 50° SB wedge: 136-yards

MG4 54° SB wedge: 125-yards

MG4 60° LB wedge: 105-yards

Interestingly, Rory McIlroy’s preferred club choice is TaylorMade’s Qi10 driver. He briefly tried to make a change to the new Qi35 driver during the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but ended up going back to the Qi10, which he was more comfortable with.

Ad

Rory McIlroy is attempting to defend his title in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Shane Lowry. The two golfers teamed up last year and won the tournament with a 25-under after a playoff against Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey. McIlroy and Lowry each went home with about $1.29 million for their victory.

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry share their strategy for the 2025 Zurich Classic

During a pre-tournament press conference ahead of the 2025 Zurich Classic, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were asked if they had decided on the golf ball to use during the tournament. McIlroy replied (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

“Yeah, I'd say we'll probably just do the same thing as we did last year. If Shane is hitting the approach into the green, I'll probably hit his golf ball off the tee, and then vice versa, he'll hit my golf ball off the tee if I'm hitting the approach.”

Lowry also revealed that they had delayed their trip the day before to play some practice rounds ahead of the game. He concluded by saying that if they figured it out last year, they’ll figure it out this year too.

Ad

McIlroy and Lowry are teamed up to compete against other top golf teams such as Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin, Aaron Rai, and Sahith Theegala.

The players are competing for a total prize purse of $9.2 million. The winning team will go home with $1,329,400, while the runners-up will leave with $542,800.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More