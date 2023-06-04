Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the Memorial Tournament 2023 resume play on Sunday?

Rory McIlroy, one of golf's most recognizable names, is due to tackle the course as the Memorial Tournament nears its conclusion. The final day of this highly anticipated tournament starts today, and fans are looking forward to Rory McIlroy's tee time and performance on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy will tee off at 1:35 p.m. with the excellent Si Woo Kim, making a pairing that promises an intriguing show of golfing power. Rory McIlroy, known for his incredible ball-striking skills and remarkable comeback performances, will attempt to leave his imprint on the last day of the Memorial Tournament.

However, McIlroy and Kim are only two of the many famous golfers who will be on the course today. The tee times for Sunday have been released, and they include a star-studded field eager to demonstrate their abilities.

Rory McIlroy tied for the first position in Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, and David Lipsky are tied for the lead going into the final round of the Memorial Tournament. All three players finished with a total score of -6, demonstrating their remarkable golf skills.

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy performed consistently with rounds of -2, 72, 68, and 70. Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim of South Korea finished first with scores of -1, 71, 68, and 71. David Lipsky of the United States joined them with a performance of 69, 69, and 72.

As the final round approaches, the stage is set to determine the Memorial Tournament champion. Denny McCarthy and Viktor Hovland are also strong candidates, behind by one stroke at -5, which adds to the excitement of the tournament. Golf fans can look forward to an exciting conclusion to this important tournament.

Here's the list of Sunday tee times and players for the Memorial Tournament

Sunday Tee Times:

7:55 a.m. - Davis Riley, Lanto Griffin

8:05 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Davis Thompson

8:15 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry

8:25 a.m. - Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala

8:35 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge

8:45 a.m. - Taylor Montgomery, Harris English

8:55 a.m. - Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

9:05 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Bradnt Snedeker

9:20 a.m. - Matt Wallace, Luke List

9:30 a.m. - Ben An, Beau Hossler

9:40 a.m. - Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo

9:50 a.m. - Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens

10:00 a.m. - Luke Donald, S.H. Kim

10:10 a.m. - Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton

10:20 a.m. - Garrick Higgo, Xander Schauffele

10:35 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Eric Cole

10:45 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott

10:55 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

11:05 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler

11:15 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland

11:25 a.m. - Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:35 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell

11:50 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Justin Suh

12:00 p.m. - Austin Eckroat, Jordan Spieth

12:10 p.m. - Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger

12:20 p.m. - Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun

12:30 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

12:40 p.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay

12:55 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

1:05 p.m. - Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard

1:15 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

1:25 p.m. - David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy

1:35 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim

