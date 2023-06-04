Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the Memorial Tournament 2023 resume play on Sunday?

Rory McIlroy, one of golf's most recognizable names, is due to tackle the course as the Memorial Tournament nears its conclusion. The final day of this highly anticipated tournament starts today, and fans are looking forward to Rory McIlroy's tee time and performance on Sunday.
Rory McIlroy will tee off at 1:35 p.m. with the excellent Si Woo Kim, making a pairing that promises an intriguing show of golfing power. Rory McIlroy, known for his incredible ball-striking skills and remarkable comeback performances, will attempt to leave his imprint on the last day of the Memorial Tournament.
However, McIlroy and Kim are only two of the many famous golfers who will be on the course today. The tee times for Sunday have been released, and they include a star-studded field eager to demonstrate their abilities.
Rory McIlroy tied for the first position in Memorial Tournament
Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim, and David Lipsky are tied for the lead going into the final round of the Memorial Tournament. All three players finished with a total score of -6, demonstrating their remarkable golf skills.
Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy performed consistently with rounds of -2, 72, 68, and 70. Meanwhile, Si Woo Kim of South Korea finished first with scores of -1, 71, 68, and 71. David Lipsky of the United States joined them with a performance of 69, 69, and 72.
As the final round approaches, the stage is set to determine the Memorial Tournament champion. Denny McCarthy and Viktor Hovland are also strong candidates, behind by one stroke at -5, which adds to the excitement of the tournament. Golf fans can look forward to an exciting conclusion to this important tournament.
Here's the list of Sunday tee times and players for the Memorial Tournament
Sunday Tee Times:
- 7:55 a.m. - Davis Riley, Lanto Griffin
- 8:05 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Davis Thompson
- 8:15 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Thomas Detry
- 8:25 a.m. - Sam Ryder, Sahith Theegala
- 8:35 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge
- 8:45 a.m. - Taylor Montgomery, Harris English
- 8:55 a.m. - Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
- 9:05 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Bradnt Snedeker
- 9:20 a.m. - Matt Wallace, Luke List
- 9:30 a.m. - Ben An, Beau Hossler
- 9:40 a.m. - Alex Noren, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:50 a.m. - Sam Bennett, Sam Stevens
- 10:00 a.m. - Luke Donald, S.H. Kim
- 10:10 a.m. - Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:20 a.m. - Garrick Higgo, Xander Schauffele
- 10:35 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Eric Cole
- 10:45 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Adam Scott
- 10:55 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
- 11:05 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rickie Fowler
- 11:15 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland
- 11:25 a.m. - Danny Willett, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:35 a.m. - Adam Schenk, Keith Mitchell
- 11:50 a.m. - Sepp Straka, Justin Suh
- 12:00 p.m. - Austin Eckroat, Jordan Spieth
- 12:10 p.m. - Joseph Bramlett, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:20 p.m. - Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun
- 12:30 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
- 12:40 p.m. - Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:55 p.m. - Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa
- 1:05 p.m. - Lee Hodges, Mark Hubbard
- 1:15 p.m. - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
- 1:25 p.m. - David Lipsky, Denny McCarthy
- 1:35 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim