"Rory McIlroy will bottle it" - Fans react to the longest par-3 hole in U.S. Open history at Oakmont

The 125th U.S. Open is all set to commence in Oakmont Country Club from June 12 to 15. Before golfers lock horns at the venue in Pennsylvania, a clip from USGA revealed the longest par-3 hole at the upcoming Major. Fans on social media have reacted to this.

Ad

The Oakmont venue went through a massive restoration drive by course architect Gill Hanse. This iconic course is famous for offering the U.S. Open competitors sloping greens and challenging bunkers. Traditionally, hole 8 was just 250 yards, but it was extended to 290 yards to test out U.S. Open competitors.

This is by far the longest par-3 hole in the history of this golf Major. NUCLR Golf shared the clip by USGA, offering a look at the venue and this challenging hole. Take a look at their post on X:

Ad

Trending

"😳⛳️ #LOOK — The 8th hole at Oakmont will play as the longest Par 3 in U.S. Open history, coming in at over 290 yards. Would you make par or better?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This new yardage will offer an extremely challenging situation for even the longest hitters of the sport. As a result, fans on X have reacted to this, many of them even slamming the upcoming U.S. Open venue. Take a look at some of them here:

"Kind of ridiculous to be honest", a fan commented.

"Triple bogey at best under US Open conditions from the tips. Probably should just hit a 5 iron off the tee and go from there…", an X-user wrote under the post.

Ad

"Bryson will use a 4 iron", a fan rooted for the two-time U.S. Open champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not many are making par there.", said one fan.

"The PGA average driving distance is 300 yards, this just makes zero sense......... It's more about hey we're the hardest Major 🤦", someone slammed the U.S. Open.

"Rory will bottle it here!", an X-user extended support to the 2025 Masters winner.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The par-3 hole will be a tough hurdle for all the top contenders of this upcoming golf major.

2025 U.S. Open Full Field explored

Bryson DeChambeau will be defending his 2024 title at Oakmont Country Club next month. Take a look at the full field expected at the U.S. Open:

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Jon Rahm

Gary Woodland

Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson

Jordan Spieth

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Tony Finau

Matthieu Pavon

Hideki Matsuyama

Russell Henley

Xander Schauffele

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Davis Thompson

Richard Bland

Trevor Gutschewski (a)

Jose Luis Ballester (a)

Noah Kent (a)

Trevor Gutschewski (a)

Evan Beck (a)

Scottie Scheffler

Justin Thomas

Phil Mickelson

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Shane Lowry

Viktor Hovland

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Aberg

Robert MacIntyre

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Matt McCarty

Maverick McNealy

Harris English

Justin Rose

Tyrrell Hatton

Daniel Berger

J.J. Spaun

Min Woo Lee

Thomas Detry

Jason Day

J.T. Poston

Andrew Novak

Lucas Glover

Denny McCarthy

Nick Taylor

Stephan Jaeger

Tom Kim

Max Greyserman

Mackenzie Hughes

Jhonattan Vegas

Nico Echavarria

Ben Griffin

Davis Riley

Michael Kim

Patrick Reed

Nick Dunlap

Si Woo Kim

Joe Highsmith

Jacob Bridgeman

Ryan Gerard

Sam Stevens

Brian Campbell

Cam Davis

Luke Clanton (a)

Joaquin Niemann

Laurie Canter

Rasmus Hojgaard

Thriston Lawrence

Justin Hastings (a)

Yuta Sugiura

Scott Vincent

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jordan Smith

Joakim Lagergren

Guido Migliozzi

Frederic LaCroix

Sam Bairstow

Edoardo Molinari

James Kruyswijk

Andrea Pavan

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

James Hahn

Adam Schenk

Lance Simpson (a)

Cameron Tankersley (a)

Carlos Ortiz

Johnny Keefer

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More