"Rory McIlroy will bottle it" - Fans react to the longest par-3 hole in U.S. Open history at Oakmont

The 125th U.S. Open is all set to commence in Oakmont Country Club from June 12 to 15. Before golfers lock horns at the venue in Pennsylvania, a clip from USGA revealed the longest par-3 hole at the upcoming Major. Fans on social media have reacted to this.
The Oakmont venue went through a massive restoration drive by course architect Gill Hanse. This iconic course is famous for offering the U.S. Open competitors sloping greens and challenging bunkers. Traditionally, hole 8 was just 250 yards, but it was extended to 290 yards to test out U.S. Open competitors.
This is by far the longest par-3 hole in the history of this golf Major. NUCLR Golf shared the clip by USGA, offering a look at the venue and this challenging hole. Take a look at their post on X:
"😳⛳️ #LOOK — The 8th hole at Oakmont will play as the longest Par 3 in U.S. Open history, coming in at over 290 yards. Would you make par or better?"
This new yardage will offer an extremely challenging situation for even the longest hitters of the sport. As a result, fans on X have reacted to this, many of them even slamming the upcoming U.S. Open venue. Take a look at some of them here:
"Kind of ridiculous to be honest", a fan commented.
"Triple bogey at best under US Open conditions from the tips. Probably should just hit a 5 iron off the tee and go from there…", an X-user wrote under the post.
"Bryson will use a 4 iron", a fan rooted for the two-time U.S. Open champion.
"Not many are making par there.", said one fan.
"The PGA average driving distance is 300 yards, this just makes zero sense......... It's more about hey we're the hardest Major 🤦", someone slammed the U.S. Open.
"Rory will bottle it here!", an X-user extended support to the 2025 Masters winner.
The par-3 hole will be a tough hurdle for all the top contenders of this upcoming golf major.
2025 U.S. Open Full Field explored
Bryson DeChambeau will be defending his 2024 title at Oakmont Country Club next month. Take a look at the full field expected at the U.S. Open:
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Jon Rahm
- Gary Woodland
- Brooks Koepka
- Dustin Johnson
- Jordan Spieth
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Tony Finau
- Matthieu Pavon
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Russell Henley
- Xander Schauffele
- Sam Burns
- Corey Conners
- Davis Thompson
- Richard Bland
- Trevor Gutschewski (a)
- Jose Luis Ballester (a)
- Noah Kent (a)
- Evan Beck (a)
- Scottie Scheffler
- Justin Thomas
- Phil Mickelson
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Shane Lowry
- Viktor Hovland
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Aberg
- Robert MacIntyre
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Harris English
- Justin Rose
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Daniel Berger
- J.J. Spaun
- Min Woo Lee
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Day
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Novak
- Lucas Glover
- Denny McCarthy
- Nick Taylor
- Stephan Jaeger
- Tom Kim
- Max Greyserman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Nico Echavarria
- Ben Griffin
- Davis Riley
- Michael Kim
- Patrick Reed
- Nick Dunlap
- Si Woo Kim
- Joe Highsmith
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ryan Gerard
- Sam Stevens
- Brian Campbell
- Cam Davis
- Luke Clanton (a)
- Joaquin Niemann
- Laurie Canter
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Thriston Lawrence
- Justin Hastings (a)
- Yuta Sugiura
- Scott Vincent
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Jordan Smith
- Joakim Lagergren
- Guido Migliozzi
- Frederic LaCroix
- Sam Bairstow
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Kruyswijk
- Andrea Pavan
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- James Hahn
- Adam Schenk
- Lance Simpson (a)
- Cameron Tankersley (a)
- Carlos Ortiz
- Johnny Keefer