"Rory McIlroy will humiliate Team USA regardless" - Fans react to Keegan Bradley revealing prep details for Ryder Cup 2025

In a few months, Keegan Bradley will be leading the United States team to compete against Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup title.

Recently, Bradley faced the media and revealed some portions of the preparations for Bethpage Black. This has caught the attention of fans on social media.

Bradley has revealed that he and his squad will actively compete in the 2025 Procore Championship as well. As per what Keegan Bradley said, the tournament will provide a good preparation ground for Team USA for the Ryder Cup.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Bradley said:

"...the boys feel like this is the best course of action to be ready to play at their highest level at Bethpage… I think the guys want to feel ready to go at Bethpage and they feel this is the best way to do it."

A part of Keegan Bradley's statement was covered by NUCLR GOLF via a post on their X timeline (previously Twitter). Take a look:

Screenshot from NUCLR GOLF post on X about Bradley / @NUCLRGOLF on X

However, this has led to fans brewing up in the comments below. A section of them extended their unmatched support to the 2025 Ryder Cup of Team USA for his upcoming stint.

Some of them also ended up vouching for other options in hand as well. Take a look at some comments below NUCLR GOLF's post on X directed towards Captain Keegan Bradley:

"Rory will humiliate Team USA regardless", a fan vouched for Team Europe's Rory McIlroy.

Jeremy Sanchez @DarthVader8732 @NUCLRGOLF @KeegsArmy Rory will humiliate team USA regardless

"Leading from the front doesn’t mean getting in the way. I love the @ProcoreChamp training camp.", another fan praised Bradley's idea.

Nur @s8470 @NUCLRGOLF @KeegsArmy Leading from the front doesn’t mean getting in the way. I love the @ProcoreChamp training camp.

"Brooks should be the captain. He literally owns Bethpage.", a Koepka fan wanted a change in the leadership.

"Love this move from Keegan, I bet all 11 of the guys play Napa...", someone supported Keegan Bradley in the comments.

"Smart move... keeps the US players from getting rusty...", another X user praised Bradley's idea in the comments.

It is worth noting that Bradley might be a playing captain in Bethpage Black as well.

When Rory McIlroy shared his thoughts on Keegan Bradley's presence in this year's Ryder Cup

The World's Number Two recently commented on the Ryder Cup Captain of Team USA. While talking with the media back in July, McIlroy explained his opinion on Bradley's role in the upcoming contest at Bethpage Black.

While talking about Keegan Bradley, Rory McIlroy said (quoted by BBC):

"Keegan's played great and he's had a really good year. It's going to be interesting to see what the US team does with that."

"I definitely think the US team is better with Keegan playing than not playing. He's one of the best 12 American players right now. It's going to be an interesting couple of months to see how that all shakes out."

If Bradley plays against Team Europe besides leading his team, he will be the first one to do so since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

