Rose Zhang tee times: Golfer’s 2023 US Women’s Open Sunday tee times explored

Rose Zhang is all set to tee off in the final round of the 2023 US Women's Open on Sunday, July 9. Zhang's tee time of 3:36 p.m. has been confirmed, setting the stage for an exciting afternoon of world-class golf.

Zhang's performance has been nothing short of outstanding so far, and fans are eagerly awaiting her tee-off to see her skill and tenacity in action.

Rose Zhang will be teamed with established player Minjee Lee, which will bring an extra dimension of intrigue to their tee time. Lee noted for her accuracy and strategic approach to the game, will be a strong opponent for Zhang as they both strive for success. The meeting of these two excellent golfers promises to be an exciting sight that spectators will not want to miss.

Zhang, a rising golf star, has demonstrated exceptional talent and poise throughout the tournament. She has amazed both spectators and professionals with each swing, displaying maturity beyond her years.

As she enters the final round, all eyes will be on her as she navigates the difficult course and attempts to secure a place in golf history.

Rose Zhang's Standings at US Women's Open

The US Women's Open has reached a critical juncture, and golf fans are keeping a careful eye on the leaderboard to see how their favorite players are faring. Rose Zhang, who has shown tremendous skill and resilience throughout the tournament, is one of those contending for the crown.

Zhang is now tied for ninth place with a score of +1 after three rounds of fierce combat. She is tied with outstanding golfer Minjee Lee, as well as Sweden's Maja Stark and Japan's Ayaka Furue.

Rose Zhang's US Women's Open path has been characterized by consistency and determination. She had scored 74, 71, and 72 in the previous rounds, demonstrating her ability to traverse the difficult course. Zhang, who has a total score of 217, is a serious challenger as the event approaches its last day.

Sunday tee time: Rose Zhang

The US Women's Open is approaching its final day. The action on the first tee will begin at 10 a.m., with Jenny Coleman and Brittany Long leading the way. Their early start will set the tone for an action-packed day, increasing excitement for later tee times, including the much-anticipated duel between Rose Zhang and Minjee Lee.

1st Tee(All time ET)

10:00 a.m. - Jenny Coleman, Brittany Long

10:10 a.m. - Minami Katsu, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:20 a.m. - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Charlotte Thomas

10:30 a.m. - Naru Nomura, Miyu Sato

10:40 a.m. - Haruka Kawasaki, Ruixin Liu

10:50 a.m. - Cheyenne Knight, Kana Mikashima

11:00 a.m. - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Lindy Duncan

11:10 a.m. - Celine Boutier, Amari Avery

11:20 a.m. - Haeji Kang, Linn Grant

11:30 a.m. - Jeongeun Lee6, Aditi Ashok

11:40 a.m. - Albane Valenzuela, So Mi Lee

11:50 a.m. - Emma Spitz, Chisato Iwai

12:00 p.m. - Gemma Dryburgh, Hannah Green

12:10 p.m. - Mao Saigo, Monet Chun

12:20 p.m. - Benedetta Moresco, Gaby Lopez

12:30 p.m. - Dottie Ardina, Ally Ewing

12:40 p.m. - DaYeon Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn

12:51 p.m. - Yuka Saso, A Lim Kim

1:02 p.m. - Ashleigh Buhai, Ruoning Yin

1:13 p.m. - Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko

1:24 p.m. - Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda

1:35 p.m. - Minji Park, Grace Kim

1:46 p.m. - Azahara Munoz, Carlota Ciganda

1:57 p.m. - Aine Donegan, Amy Yang

2:08 p.m. - Xiyu Janet Lin, So Yeon Ryu

2:19 p.m. - Andrea Lee, Mina Harigae

2:30 p.m. - Hye-Jin Choi, Lizette Salas

2:41 p.m. - Aya Kinoshita, Marina Alex

2:52 p.m. - In Gee Chun, Perrine Delacour

3:03 p.m. - Brooke Henderson, Bronte Law

3:14 p.m. - Gabriela Ruffels, Leona Maguire

3:25 p.m. - Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark

3:36 p.m. - Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

3:47 p.m. - Angel Yin, Charley Hull

3:58 p.m. - Hae Ran Ryu, Jiyai Shin

4:09 p.m. - Bailey Tardy, Hyo Joo Kim

4:20 p.m. - Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka

