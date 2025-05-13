Ryan Fox overtakes LIV Golf's Jon Rahm and others after PGA Tour triumph

Ryan Fox secured his first PGA Tour victory at the recently concluded 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. As a result of the points gained for his victory, he climbed higher in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) and is now above LIV Golf player Jon Rahm on the list.
The 38-year-old's professional golf career kicked off in 2012 when he started playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He won three events on the circuit, including the 2015 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship and the 2019 ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. So far, Ryan Fox's best result in a major championship is T16, which he achieved in the 2019 Open Championship.
On May 11, Ryan Fox clinched the Myrtle Beach Classic title after a heated playoff against Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs. He won 27.73003 points and moved up from No. 119 to No. 71.
Meanwhile, LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm has moved further down the rankings list. At the end of 2024, he was ranked as the No. 25 golfer in the world. Last week, he was No. 77, and he is now ranked No. 82. This year, he has lost 58.02516 points and has gained only 8.5 points.
When Rahm was on the PGA Tour, he won 11 events, including the 2022 Mexico Open and the 2023 Genesis Invitational. He is a two-time major champion with victories in the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters Tournament.
This year, Jon Rahm has competed in seven LIV Golf events with top-10 finishes in all of them. Notably, he has not won any OWGR points from competing in LIV tournaments as the Saudi-backed league is yet to secure OWGR approval.
How did Ryan Fox perform in his final round at the Myrtle Beach Classic?
Ryan Fox opened with a strong bogey-free round on his first day at Myrtle Beach. The next day, he put up a rollercoaster performance, with a double bogey on the 12th and an eagle on the 15th to card 70. In his third round, he shot four straight birdies and three straight bogeys to card 68, which landed him at T4.
Ryan Fox closed as strongly as he started, with a bogey-free round on day four. He shot one birdie on the front nine and four on the back nine, finishing with a five-under 66. His total score was 15-under, which put him in a tie with Hughes and Higgs. Fox won by shooting a birdie on the first extra hole.
Here’s a look at the Auckland-bird golfer’s scorecard from his final round at the Myrtle Beach Classic:
Round 4
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4