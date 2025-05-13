Ryan Fox overtakes LIV Golf's Jon Rahm and others after PGA Tour triumph

Ryan Fox secured his first PGA Tour victory at the recently concluded 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. As a result of the points gained for his victory, he climbed higher in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) and is now above LIV Golf player Jon Rahm on the list.

Ad

The 38-year-old's professional golf career kicked off in 2012 when he started playing on the PGA Tour of Australasia. He won three events on the circuit, including the 2015 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship and the 2019 ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth. So far, Ryan Fox's best result in a major championship is T16, which he achieved in the 2019 Open Championship.

On May 11, Ryan Fox clinched the Myrtle Beach Classic title after a heated playoff against Mackenzie Hughes and Harry Higgs. He won 27.73003 points and moved up from No. 119 to No. 71.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, LIV Golf’s Jon Rahm has moved further down the rankings list. At the end of 2024, he was ranked as the No. 25 golfer in the world. Last week, he was No. 77, and he is now ranked No. 82. This year, he has lost 58.02516 points and has gained only 8.5 points.

When Rahm was on the PGA Tour, he won 11 events, including the 2022 Mexico Open and the 2023 Genesis Invitational. He is a two-time major champion with victories in the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Ad

This year, Jon Rahm has competed in seven LIV Golf events with top-10 finishes in all of them. Notably, he has not won any OWGR points from competing in LIV tournaments as the Saudi-backed league is yet to secure OWGR approval.

How did Ryan Fox perform in his final round at the Myrtle Beach Classic?

Ryan Fox opened with a strong bogey-free round on his first day at Myrtle Beach. The next day, he put up a rollercoaster performance, with a double bogey on the 12th and an eagle on the 15th to card 70. In his third round, he shot four straight birdies and three straight bogeys to card 68, which landed him at T4.

Ad

Ryan Fox closed as strongly as he started, with a bogey-free round on day four. He shot one birdie on the front nine and four on the back nine, finishing with a five-under 66. His total score was 15-under, which put him in a tie with Hughes and Higgs. Fox won by shooting a birdie on the first extra hole.

Here’s a look at the Auckland-bird golfer’s scorecard from his final round at the Myrtle Beach Classic:

Ad

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More