"Same guy who made double bogey yesterday!": Travis Smyth sends golf fans into a spiral with Hole in One

Travis Smyth hit the first Hole in One in the Open Championship 2023. The Australian professional golfer sank the first eagle of his career in the 3-par 17th hole at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

The Open shared the video of Smyth's incredible Hole in One on their Twitter handle. Fans jumped into the comment section in awe of the epic shot by the 28-year-old golfer.

Here is Travis Smyth's eagle shot video:

The Open @TheOpen



Travis Smyth with an historic shot at Little Eye. Hole-in-one on 17!Travis Smyth with an historic shot at Little Eye. pic.twitter.com/CkgTl2lvtt

Fans were so amused by the golfer hitting the first eagle of his career that they surged the comment section. A fan pointed out that Travis Smyth hit a double bogey on Thursday and hit a Hole-in-One in the toughest hole at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. He wrote:

"Wait a minute, this is the same guy who made double bogey Yesterday! He put it into the jungle at the back!"

Sam P @Michael10591487 @TheOpen Wait a minute, this is the same guy who made double bogey Yesterday! He put it into the jungle at the back!

Another fan felt that Smyth hit a good short and was rewarded.

Big Ernie @RRumbles6 @TheOpen He hit a good shot & was rewarded.

A fan wrote that he thought the hole was impossible and was a 'career-ender'.

Ashley Hadler @hads30 @TheOpen Thought this hole was impossible and a career ender

Another fan felt that Travis Smyth must not be complaining about the hole.

bruce taylor @brusco682 @TheOpen @86christie @99Harker bet he’s no complaining about that hole.

Here are some top comments from The Open Twitter post, featuring Travis Smyth's incredible Hole-in-One, that took fans into a nutshell:

Sydney1788 @JointVasco @TheOpen Now he has to shout the bar, unlucky Travis. John Daly is in the field.

Chris Clow @Chris_Clow07 🏌‍♂️ twitter.com/TheOpen/status… I mean, how on earth has that just gone straight in the hole. Not only that, but stayed in. Some shot that🏌‍♂️

Richard Bailey @Richard79895826 twitter.com/TheOpen/status… Was going to say it's all about your short game around this cour course but this is exceptional

A number of fans were disappointed with the telecast of the Open Championship and slammed the broadcasters for not showing the first Hole in One during the Live coverage.

Here are some comments that slammed the Open Broadcasters:

Tom @Tom18475193 @TheOpen Surprised the cameras picked it up considering how poor the camera work is

Nick Kaltsas @KaltsasN @TheOpen This is the worst coverage of any golf tournament I’ve ever seen. Every 3 minutes there’s a damn commercial. It’s going to be hard to make it to Sunday as this pace.

Lex Luthor @LexL538 @TheOpen Fix the damn video!!!! It’s unwatchable on TV right now. Freezes every other frame. WTF?!?!

Where does Travis Smyth stand on the Open Championship 2023 leaderboard?

The 28-year-old Australian golfer may have hit the first Hole-in-One shot of the Open Championship, yet he is struggling to get inside the cut line at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

As of writing, Travis Smyth currently hangs on T122 on the leaderboard. He had a pretty poor start on Thursday. In his first round, he hit two birdies, five bogeys, and two double bogeys to end up at the T39 position with a +7 score. Despite the sensational eagle at par-3 17th hole, the golfer is having a score of +8 and might not manage to make the cut.

Currently, the leaderboard is led by Brian Harman who has finished his second round with a -10 score and is five strokes ahead of number 2-ranked Tommy Fleetwood.