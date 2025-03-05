Scottie Scheffler admits he was recently beaten by a 10-handicapper: "Appreciate the confidence boost"

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is set to play in the upcoming 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Golf Course, where he will return to defend his title. Scheffler revealed that he recently lost a game of golf to a 10-handicapper.

The American professional golfer spoke to the press ahead of the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he shared that he liked to play golf with his friends during weekends. Scheffler said he had played a game last week with one of his friends who has a 10-handicap. However, the 13-time PGA Tour winner admitted that he lost the game.

“He holed a bunker shot on 18 to win… I got out of the way because I thought he could potentially shank it and he ended up holing it… It was pretty fun, you know, I didn’t like losing, you know, I handed him the money and I was like thanks, man. Now I got to go play a golf tournament next week. So, appreciate the confidence boost. Just lost to a 10-handicap, you know,” Scheffler said via Golf Digest. [00:35 onwards]

Despite losing the bet, Scottie Scheffler said it was one of the things he loved about golf; being able to have a good competition at all times.

“I was talking with Phil and that’s kind of one of the great things about golf is, you know, I can go out with a guy who’s going to shoot 90, and I can give him enough strokes to where we’ll have a good competition. And that’s what I think is so fun about the game of golf,” he added. [00:16 onwards]

The American professional golfer has 13 PGA Tour wins and two Major Championship wins. He lifted the trophy at the Masters Tournament in 2022 and 2024. He also finished T2 in the 2023 PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open.

The World No. 1 has played in three PGA Tour events this year, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, WM Phoenix Open, and The Genesis Invitational. He finished in third position at The Genesis Invitational.

A look back at Scottie Scheffler’s victorious performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Scottie Scheffler had a wonderful year in 2024, where he won seven PGA tournaments, including the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The 28-year-old American golfer posted a two-under 70 in the opening round of the tournament. On the second day, he carded a five-under 67, which boosted him to the top of the leaderboard in a six-way tie with other players. However, by the third round, only two players, Scheffler and Shane Lowry, were in the lead.

In the final round of the tournament, the World No. 1 rolled a 13-foot birdie putt, which put him in a solid lead. He played his last 25 holes bogey-free and won the tournament with a 15-under score, five strokes ahead of Wyndham Clark, the runner-up.

Scottie Scheffler went home with $4 million for his iconic victory.

