Scottie Scheffler comes clean on on his 1 flaw as a golfer days ahead of The Masters

The 2025 Masters Tournament will kick off on April 10, and Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to defend his title. In an episode of Every Hole at Augusta National, the World No. 1 shared that one of his flaws is wearing himself out by preparing too much for a competition.

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and has won 13 events on the PGA Tour. He has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational twice, in 2022 and 2024, and the WM Phoenix Open in 2022 and 2023. Last year, the American professional golfer claimed the title at the Masters Tournament, winning by four strokes over Ludvig Aberg.

The Masters defending champion appeared on Every Hole on YouTube, where he gave insights into his strategy for playing at Augusta National.

“As far as my preparation goes, I think I’ve learned a little bit of how to not overwork myself at the beginning of the week. I feel like Augusta is one of the places where you show up and everything is so amazing, you just wanna be out there the whole time and I think my first couple times there I may have worn myself out early in the week,” Scheffler said. [1:00]

“You know, the last few years, I’ve really tried to do a good job of setting a schedule and sticking to that just so I don’t over practice to start the tournament,” he added.

Scheffler also spoke about his caddie Ted Scott’s preparation technique.

“Ted’s preparation, I think, has always been the same. He loves going out and learning the golf course and continuing to, you know, learn the greens, learn where to be and where not to be, and that’s one of the weeks where he spends the most time out on the golf course, just kinda learning everything,” the 13-time PGA Tour winner said. [1:26]

Scottie Scheffler is currently competing in the ongoing Texas Children’s Houston Open. He shot an eight-under 62 in the second round, tying the Memorial Park Course record with American golfer Tony Finau, who shot a 62 in 2022 and 2024.

A look at Scottie Scheffler’s performance on the PGA Tour so far this year

Scottie Scheffler has teed off in six PGA Tour events so far this season, but is yet to claim his first title of the year. His first start of the season was the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished at T9 with a score of 15-under. From Pebble Beach Golf Links, he headed to the WM Phoenix Open, finishing at T25 with nine-under.

Scheffler’s best performance so far is a T3 finish in the Genesis Invitational. The World No. 1 was bested by Ludvig Aberg, who won the competition with a 12-under score, three strokes ahead of him.

Following the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler competed in the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he finished at T11, and then, the prestigious Players Championship, where he finished at T20.

The 28-year-old’s sixth event of the year is the Texas Children’s Houston Open, which will hold its final round on Sunday, March 30.

