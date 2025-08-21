Scottie Scheffler gears up for the Tour Championship with Adam Scott

The 2025 Tour Championship is slated to kick off on Thursday, August 21, and Scottie Scheffler is in the field. Ahead of the tournament, he shared a glimpse of his practice round with his longtime caddie, Adam Scott, by his side.A day before the tournament’s first round, Scheffler shared a four-slide media carousel on Instagram, showing himself practicing at East Lake Golf Course. His right-hand man, Adam Scott, was also photographed pointing at the greens and standing by his side as he took a shot.Scottie Scheffler wrote in the caption:“Tour Championship week. Let’s get after it ⛳️🏆” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostScottie Scheffler’s caddie, Scott, had to abruptly leave during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. He was away tending to an undisclosed family emergency in Louisiana and was also absent during the 2025 BMW Championship.During Scott’s absence, Scheffler won the BMW Championship after putting up a thrilling performance at Caves Valley Golf Club. With Michael Cromie on his bag, he clinched the title with 15-under, beating Robert MacIntyre by two strokes.After missing most of the first two legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs, Scott has returned and the iconic player-caddie duo is reunited for the final showdown at East Lake.Scottie Scheffler reveals he was ‘not a huge fan’ of the previous Tour Championship formatThis year, the Tour Championship will take on a different format, where all players will tee off at even par regardless of their position in the FedEx Cup standings. When speaking on the new format, Scottie Scheffler acknowledged that he prefers it to the previous one, which saw players tee off in a starting strokes format. During a pre-tournament press conference, the 18-time PGA Tour winner joked that there was no more “sandbagging” for him this year due to the new format. But on a more serious note, he stated that the new format is simpler and much easier to understand.“I was not a huge fan of the starting strokes format. I was a fan of the points format, but I understand why people wanted to move away from that with FedEx being a huge sponsor and having to give out two trophies at the end of the week and explaining the season-long race. This to me is a much simpler format to end the year,” he said.Scottie Scheffler argued that making it to the Tour Championship is already a “pretty cool accomplishment.” As such, allowing players to tee off at even par enables them to truly “chase” what they want.The Ridgewood native added that professional golfers need to play &quot;good golf&quot; at the right time to win tournaments. Therefore, he considers the new format to be a true test of golf as it is bound to bring out the drive in players as they battle it out on the course.