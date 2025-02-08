Scottie Scheffler praises Max Homa amid his missed cut at the WM Phoenix Open: "His attitude is always great"

Scottie Scheffler spoke highly of Max Homa after the latter missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. Scheffler praised his determination and "fighting for every shot" despite it being "fairly obvious" that he wasn't going to make the cut.

The World No. 1 spoke to the press at Scottsdale where he reflected on Max Homa's never-die spirit. Scheffler, Homa, and Tom Kim were paired together for Round 2 of WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Homa hasn't been in great form in recent times but Scheffler appreciated that despite of it, he never stopped trying his best.

"He didn't have his best stuff this week but his attitude is always great. And so, it's great being around guys like that, who are, still fighting for every shot especially on the back-nine today when it was fairly obvious he wasn't going to be able to make the cut. Especially in the last 4 or 5 holes and to watch him still grind it out and continue to work on his game."

He further added:

"That's the stuff. When he looks back and he kind of gets out of this little rut that he's in, that's the stuff, I think you look back on is kind of fighting for every shot, no matter the situation."

Scottie Scheffler further reflected upon the conversations he shares with Max Homa.

"Max is typically a guy that's a bit chatty on the course. He's a guy I get along with really well. And so it's always fun getting to catch up with him. Some of it is golf stuff. Other stuff is about other sports, about our families, just random stuff that...same conversations I'd say we'd have over lunch."

Scheffler is currently placed T21 in the ongoing Round 3 with a total score of 7-under.

Who did Scottie Scheffler tee off with in the Round 3 of WM Phoenix Open?

Scottie Scheffler (Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler teed off alongside Adam Svensson and Brian Harman in the Round 3 of WM Phoenix Open. The trio were a part of tee no. 1 and teed off at 12:28 pm ET.

Here's looking at the full Round 3 tee times and pairings:

Tee No. 1

11 a.m. – Cameron Young, C.T. Pan, Trey Mullinax

11:11 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox

11:22 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Gary Woodland, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:33 a.m. – Wyndham Clark, Robert MacIntyre, Ryan Palmer

11:44 a.m. – Luke List, Davis Thompson, J.T. Poston

11:55 a.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

12:06 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Camilo Villegas, Akshay Bhatia

12:17 p.m. – Rasmus Hojgaard, Will Chandler, Denny McCarthy

12:28 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman

12:39 p.m. – Keith Mitchell, Justin Thomas, Adam Schenk

12:50 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Adam Hadwin, Daniel Berger

1:01 p.m. – Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:12 p.m. – Thomas Detry, Alex Smalley, Michael Kim

Tee No. 10

11 a.m. – David Skinns, Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg

11:11 a.m. – Seamus Power, Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka

11:22 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Jake Knapp

11:33 a.m. – Maverick McNealy, Corey Conners, Kris Ventura

11:44 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Lee Hodges, Brice Garnett

11:55 a.m. – Ben Silverman, Sam Burns, Peter Malnati

12:06 p.m. – Chandler Phillips, Kurt Kitayama, Ben Griffin

12:17 p.m. – Max Greyserman, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery

12:28 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Sahith Theegala, Si Woo Kim

12:39 p.m. – Kevin Streelman, Michael Thorbjornsen, Sam Stevens,

12:50 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Will Gordon, Carson Young

1:01 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Emiliano Grillo, Hideki Matsuyama

1:12 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

