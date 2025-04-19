Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard in R2 at the RBC Heritage 2025

The 2025 RBC Heritage is underway at Hilton Head and Scottie Scheffler is in the field, attempting to defend his title. Last year, he emerged victorious after scoring a total of 19-under, three strokes ahead of the runner-up.

The 28-year-old Scheffler has won 13 events on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour. He had a phenomenal season last year with seven wins on the tour, including victories at the Players Championship, Masters Tournament, and Memorial Tournament.

In the first round of the 2025 RBC Heritage, the American golfer made seven birdies and zero bogeys to card 64 at the end of the day, claiming second position. On day two, Scheffler made two bogeys and three birdies on the front nine and made even par in all holes on the back nine. He carded 70 at the end of his round and moved down to T6.

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the RBC Heritage round two:

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 6

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

“Tougher”: Scottie Scheffler speaks on his second round at the RBC Heritage

Following his second round at Hilton Head, Scottie Scheffler spoke to the media and admitted that he had a harder time in his second round than he did in the first. The World No. 1 said via ASAP Sports:

“I thought the golf course was tougher today. I felt like the fairways I hit it in, the pins were hard to get to, and the fairways that I missed, it was kind of the gettable pins is what I felt like at times out there.”

“The back nine, I felt like it was hard to get it close to some of those pins. An important hole to hit the fairway, 15, the reachable par-5, I missed the fairway there. Gettable pin on 11, I missed the fairway there. In position on 13, hard pin to get to. 16 in position, can't really get it to that pin today,” he added.

Scottie Scheffler added that overall, his performance was good but “little things here and there” may have cost him a few shots. He further said that he put up a good fight and was hoping to perform well in the next two rounds.

Notably, Justin Thomas is currently in the lead with a score of 12-under, while Si Woo Kim is at T2 with a 10-under score and is tied with Russell Henley.

