“Scottie Scheffler will slam Tiger Woods” - Fans react to TGL filing a trademark for 'Texas Golf Club'

Fans reacted as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL is heading towards an expansion in the upcoming season. The tech-inflused indoor golf league concluded a few months ago, with Atlanta GC winning the title. According to reports, TGL had an average viewership over 500,000 on ESPN.
Following the huge success in first season, TGL is looking for investments from franchise owners. As reporter by Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal, Tiger Woods' TGL Holdings filed for a trademark for Texas Golf Club. Naturally, speculations are on the rise for World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to be involved.
According to Carpenter, a Dallas based investment group has submitted $77 million bid to form a TGL team. As Scheffler is one of the most prominent golfers to belong from Texas, him being a part of Tiger Woods' TGL might be a possibility. Take a look at NUCLR Golf's post on X (previously Twitter):
"🚨👀©️ #NEW: Additional TGL trademarks have been filed for potential expansion teams for the virtual league. ‘Chicago Links Golf Club’ and ‘Texas Golf Club’ have appeared as well, per @JoshACarpenter."
Scheffler is coming off a remarkable 2024 season and earned his first victory of 2025 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods is yet to return to competitive golf following personal struggles and Achilles Tendon surgery.
Fans are backing Scheffler to win against Woods in next year's TGL. Take a look at some reactions:
"Looks like Scottie is moving to TGL huh ⛳️," one wrote.
"When Scheffler and Spieth are on the same team is when I will Get behind TGL," another said.
"Scottie will slam Tiger!!!," one said about Tiger Woods.
"Scottie/Jordan getting in on action 🤔," said another.
"It's Scottie Timeeeee!," an X-user showcased their admiration for Scheffler.
"If Scheffler joins TGL, if he does, its gonna blow up higher than you think lol," another commented.
Although Scheffler and Woods might compete against each other in TGL, Woods has praised the Texan on multiple occassions.
Tiger Woods on Scottie Scheffler's skills
Last May, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, appearing on the Today Show for his apparel brand, Sun Day Red, talked about Scheffler.
Woods said about the world no. 1 golfer (as quoted by Golf.com):
"Scottie, I think obviously, his iconic foot movement belies what the club is actually doing through the golf ball — how good it is, right? How stable it is, how solid he hits it. It’s just so consistent, and he works it both ways."
Woods also praised Scheffler for his putting game:
"It’s just a matter of … if he putts decent, he’s going to win; if he putts great, he blows way fields; if he putts bad, he contends. He’s just that good as a ball-striker."
As Scheffler continues to compete, Woods is yet to set foot in the field till now.