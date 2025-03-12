“Shane Lowry looks like Travis Kelce man”: Rob Gronkowski shares his raw emotions on meeting Rory McIlroy and Co. 

American former football tight end Rob Gronkowski met a few golfers, including Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, ahead of the Players Championship. Gronkowski thought Lowry resembled Travis Kelce, another American football tight end.

Gronkowski played in the NFL for 11 seasons before retiring in 2022. The former football tight end spent most of his career playing for the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final two years of his career.

Gronkowski, interested in golf, was on the Players Stadium Course ahead of the Players Championship. When he ran into Shane Lowry and several other golfers, he used the opportunity to interact with them and express his admiration for their talent.

“Shane [Lowry] looks like Travis Kelce doesn’t he?” Gronkowski said.

Shane Lowry walked over to Gronkowski, as the two shook hands and then engaged in a short conversation.

“Shane [Lowry] what’s up man? … how are you doing? I was just saying you look like Travis Kelce man. Do you get that a lot?” Gronkowski asked.

Shane Lowry laughed and replied that he had dressed up as Travis Kelce for Halloween. Gronkowski excitedly reiterated that Lowry’s beard made him bear an uncanny resemblance to Kelce.

Rory McIlroy heard the exchange between Lowry and Gronkowski and laughed too. He walked up to the former footballer and exchanged pleasantries.

In addition to Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, Gronkowski interacted with several other golfers, making jokes and exchanging laughs with them. He shook Russell Henley’s hand, introduced himself, and congratulated him on the great shot he played earlier.

Gronkowski also jokingly asked Henley what he planned to do with the $4 million he won from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Henley hilariously said he bought a bottle of wine but was open to giving Gronkowski a loan of $2.5 million if he was interested.

Who is Shane Lowry competing against in the 2025 Players Championship?

As always, the 2025 Players Championship promises to be a star-studded event. Shane Lowry will compete in the 144-player field for the $25 million prize purse, from which the winner will get $4.5 million and 450 FedExCup points.

Shane Lowry will play against World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Cognizant Classic winner Joe Highsmith, and Rory McIlroy.

Here’s a look at the full list of players who will be on the field alongside Shane Lowry:

Ludvig Aberg

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Chris Gotterup

Harry Hall

Joe Highsmith

Billy Horschel

Stephan Jaeger

Patton Kizzire

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Sepp Straka

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Yu

Justin Thomas

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Gary Woodland

Collin Morikawa

Brian Harman

Viktor Hovland

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Kurt Kitayama

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Byeong Hun An

Tony Finau

Chris Kirk

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Denny McCarthy

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Cameron Young

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Eric Cole

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Tom Kim

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Lee Hodges

Keith Mitchell

Emiliano Grillo

Jordan Spieth

Patrick Fishburn

Victor Perez

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Adam Svensson

Carson Young

Luke List

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

J.J. Spaun

David Lipsky

Adam Schenk

Ben Kohles

Daniel Berger

Rickie Fowler

C.T. Pan

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Brice Garnett

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

