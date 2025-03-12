“Shane Lowry looks like Travis Kelce man”: Rob Gronkowski shares his raw emotions on meeting Rory McIlroy and Co. 

American former football tight end Rob Gronkowski met a few golfers, including Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, ahead of the Players Championship. Gronkowski thought Lowry resembled Travis Kelce, another American football tight end.
Gronkowski played in the NFL for 11 seasons before retiring in 2022. The former football tight end spent most of his career playing for the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final two years of his career.
Gronkowski, interested in golf, was on the Players Stadium Course ahead of the Players Championship. When he ran into Shane Lowry and several other golfers, he used the opportunity to interact with them and express his admiration for their talent.
“Shane [Lowry] looks like Travis Kelce doesn’t he?” Gronkowski said.
Shane Lowry walked over to Gronkowski, as the two shook hands and then engaged in a short conversation.
“Shane [Lowry] what’s up man? … how are you doing? I was just saying you look like Travis Kelce man. Do you get that a lot?” Gronkowski asked.
Shane Lowry laughed and replied that he had dressed up as Travis Kelce for Halloween. Gronkowski excitedly reiterated that Lowry’s beard made him bear an uncanny resemblance to Kelce.
Rory McIlroy heard the exchange between Lowry and Gronkowski and laughed too. He walked up to the former footballer and exchanged pleasantries.
In addition to Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy, Gronkowski interacted with several other golfers, making jokes and exchanging laughs with them. He shook Russell Henley’s hand, introduced himself, and congratulated him on the great shot he played earlier.
Gronkowski also jokingly asked Henley what he planned to do with the $4 million he won from the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Henley hilariously said he bought a bottle of wine but was open to giving Gronkowski a loan of $2.5 million if he was interested.
Who is Shane Lowry competing against in the 2025 Players Championship?
As always, the 2025 Players Championship promises to be a star-studded event. Shane Lowry will compete in the 144-player field for the $25 million prize purse, from which the winner will get $4.5 million and 450 FedExCup points.
Shane Lowry will play against World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Cognizant Classic winner Joe Highsmith, and Rory McIlroy.
Here’s a look at the full list of players who will be on the field alongside Shane Lowry:
