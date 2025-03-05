"My wife's probably losing her mind over Serena Williams" - Golfer Shane Lowry reacts to American legend's TGL appearance

Shane Lowry can make an impression on the golf course whenever necessary, but he wasn't the one stealing the spotlight this week. The Irish golf player recently stated that his wife was losing her mind during the latest TGL event due to Serena Williams' appearance.

The retired tennis legend is known for her regular public appearances during various sporting events. After the recently concluded Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, golf and tennis fans enjoyed the presence of legendary tennis player Serena Williams during the latest TGL match.

A social media post from the official TGL account recently revealed Shane Lowry's wife meeting Serena Williams. In a video shared on X, the Irish golfer was spotted sharing a possible reaction of his wife upon meeting Serena.

"My wife is probably losing her mind over Serena Williams there," Shane Lowry said.

Shane Lowry is currently working on gaining momentum for his 2025 season. The player also participated in the Farmers Insurance Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The next couple of months could be crucial for Lowry, taking into account how other athletes will also be looking forward to leaving their mark before the start of the Major tournaments.

The legacy of Serena Williams

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

The fact that Shane Lowry's wife couldn't get enough of Williams' presence shouldn't come as a surprise. The American athlete will always be remembered for being one of the best players in tennis history. Serena managed to win 23 Grand Slam titles before bringing her career as a professional tennis player to an end in 2022.

As if that wasn't enough, Serena Williams is also the only player in history to have a Career Grand Slam in both the singles and the doubles categories. Fans of the sport who witnessed Williams' career as it went on can't deny that the American knew how to steal the spotlight while breaking records and making history.

Now that the multiple-time Grand Slam champion is away from the tennis courts, several new players are attempting to create their legacy in the sport. Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka have been some of the players who have managed to win Grand Slams consistently over the past few years. But it will be decades until tennis fans from around the world can be sure of who Serena's true successor will be when it comes to the history of the sport.

