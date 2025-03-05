Toronto Tempo's social media handle drops 2-word reaction as co-owner Serena Williams stuns in bossy business fit

WNBA team Toronto Tempo's social media handle hyped co-owner Serena Williams up on her glamorous business fit at a promo shoot on Tuesday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently joined forces with Kilmer Sports Ventures, chaired by Larry Tanenbaum, who also owns the NBA team Toronto Raptors along with NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, in owning Toronto's inaugural WNBA team.

The tennis star has a minority investment in the NFL team Miami Dolphins, along with which she also co-owns the NWSL team Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club with her husband Alexis Ohanian, who co-founded the social media company Reddit in 2005. The couple always strives to provide impetus towards the development of women's sports through various ventures.

The former World No.1 posted a clip on her Instagram from the promo shoot for the team in a business-chic look complimented with open hair and velvet stilettos.

"Wearing a business skirt and heels 👠 sign me up @torontotempo, " Serena captioned the post.

Toronto Tempo sent out a positive message to cheer their co-owner up in the comments:

"Ate down. 💅 💙 💜 "

Screenshot via @serenawilliams on Instagram

Serena Williams also expressed her delight in owning the team and stepping into the field of basketball.

Serena Williams excited to take on new role as WNBA team owner

Serena Williams set to take up a new role - Source: Getty

Serena Williams, who is a loud advocate for the upliftment of women in sports, took another momentous step in her endeavor to support women by investing in Toronto's first-ever women's basketball team. She expressed her excitement about taking on a new role as an owner of the WNBA team Toronto Tempo. Her partnership with Kilmer Sports Ventures' Larry Tanenbaum was announced on March 3, 2025.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo. This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes – I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy, ” Serena said via Guardian.

The franchise was also equally elated to have the legendary tennis player on board.

"She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world – and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring, " said Tempo president Teresa Resch via Guardian.

