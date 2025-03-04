After Serena Williams joins ownership of WNBA franchise Toronto Tempo, husband Alexis Ohanian shares 'great memories' of city

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reminisced about his 'great memories' in Toronto, following his wife Serena Williams' latest big business decision. The American tennis legend added the WNBA expansion franchise Tornoto Tempo to her list of teams she has invested in.

Williams and Ohanian are huge advocates of women's sports, often promoting them and trying to give them a bigger coverage in the sports fraternity. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who never shies away from dabbling her business mind in sports other than tennis, announced that she would be joining the ownership of the Toronto Tempo via an Instagram post.

Williams revealed her reason for wanting to enter the WNBA as the owner of a franchise in a Q&A session, posted on the Toronto Tempo's Instagram page.

"I love sports, and I'm so grateful for everything I gained from competing on the court, day in and day out. I am thrilled to be able to play a role in building those opportunities for more women."

She then answered why she chose a Toronto-based franchise, opening up about her affection for the city.

"Canada has always been a special place for me. I played my professional tennis game in Quebec City. And I love Toronto - the culture, the food, the people. I won my first Rogers Cup here when I was 19."

Following the big move, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his love for Toronto, reminiscing about the 'great memories' he has enjoyed in the city.

"Toronto is such a family-friendly city — we've always loved visiting — more news coming and I can't wait to spend more time there. I've been going to the region for over a decade—actually spending more time around Waterloo (I recruited tons of brilliant founders/CEOs from there!) — there's a vibrant tech community in the region (and GREAT Oktoberfest) — but my 2013 book tour stopped at the University of Toronto — great memories."

Ohanian also called the WNBA 'lucky' after the news broke.

"Couldn't imagine a better owner for Toronto" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian calls the WNBA 'lucky'

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at TGL - Source: Getty

Following Serena Williams' announcement, Alexis Ohanian took to X to share his excitement over the news and called the WNBA 'lucky' as the 23-time Grand Slam champion will now be involved in the league.

"Couldn't imagine a better owner for Toronto than @serenawilliams — the Tempo just got an owner who CHAMPIONS women & excellence — made a career being her authentic self — opening doors for a generation & reshaping the sports world around her — the WNBA is lucky to have her."

The Toronto Tempo becomes the latest sports franchise investment of Serena Williams after the Miami Dolphins, Angel City FC, and the Los Angeles Golf Club.

