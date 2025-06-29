Shooter McGavin faces off with $440M-worth Adam Sandler days before the release of Happy Gilmore 2

Shooter McGavin is not holding back in marketing the impending Happy Gilmore 2. Days before its release, McGavin shared a picture from a movie scene on social media, giving fans a reminder about the release date. McGavin, one of the top golfers on the tour and the face of golf (in the movie), is once again going up against his arch rival, a former hockey player named Happy Gilmore, played by Adam Sandler.
Talking about Happy Gilmore 1, at the beginning of the film, Gilmore, a failed hockey player with a wild swing and little decorum, joins the golf tour. Shooter McGavin regards him as a threat to the game's integrity—and his own career. This intense rivalry will continue in Happy Gilmore 2, which will be released on Netflix on July 25, 2025.
Christopher McDonald, the actor who plays Shooter McGavin, and Adam Sandler have been busy promoting the film. They even created an online actor-on-actor thing, which has received a lot of attention. McDonald's just added some spice to this internet rivalry by dropping in a face-off picture with the $400 million actor (according to Celebrity Net Worth) on social media.
McDonald's X post even contained a comment regarding the days remaining for the movie's debut. It read:
"27 days…"
The online playful feud between the actors started after Christopher McDonald leaked information in excitement in August last year. On Golf Digest's podcast The Loop, the actor revealed he indicated his involvement in the sequel on a few radio broadcasts before it was officially announced. He even disclosed how he signed a non-disclosure agreement to ensure no leaks. McDonald said:
"The process is that I signed an NDA because I kinda let it leak out a little bit. Uh, so that was bad. It was my bad. But, then it broke two weeks later, three weeks later, that Netflix said, ‘Yes, we’re doing it.’"
Adam Sandler even confessed later that Shooter McGavin had texted him about the NDA.
Shooter McGavin roasted Adam Sandler after the official poster for Happy Gilmore 2 was released
On June 20, the official poster of Happy Gilmore 2 was released, which featured Adam Sandler showing his back to the camera. He wore Gilmore's jersey number 18, a black t-shirt with yellow and white stripes on it. Interestingly, Shooter McGavin responded to this poster with a humorous reaction.
McGavin shared the official poster release news on X with a comment:
"I wouldn’t want to show that face on a poster either. Smart choice @AdamSandler."
Fans found this post very hilarious, but Adam Sandler did not react to this post.