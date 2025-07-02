“So Keegan [Bradley] is playing”, “Excellent choice”: Fans rally behind the Ryder Cup Captain as he announces his 5th Vice Captain to be Gary Woodland

Keegan Bradley is all set to lead Team USA against Team Europe at Bethpage Black in late September. Today, he announced Gary Woodland as one of the Vice Captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup, which garnered reactions from fans online.

With the Ryder Cup closing in, Bradley is busy gearing up for the upcoming contest. On Wednesday, Woodland joined Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, and Webb Simpson as Vice Captains for the US Ryder Cup team.

Captain Keegan Bradley announced Woodland's name as the fifth and final VC for the Biennial Men's Golf Competition. Gary is a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and this will he his first time playing in the Ryder Cup.

Gary Woodland first played for the USA in 2011, when he & Matt Kuchar won the World Cup. Later, he was a part of the Tiger Woods-led US Team in the 2019 Presidents Cup. NUCLR GOLF shared Keegan Bradley's decision to make Woodland a Vice Captain for the Ryder Cup in an X(previously Twitter) post.

Fans were open with their bets, and they commented below the post. A section of them welcomed Woodland and praised him for being a popular choice. Another section praised Team USA Captain Keegan Bradley for reportedly making the right choice.

"So Keegan is playing," a fan commented below the post.

"Excellent choice," another one said in the comments.

"Awesome choice! Gary is a great guy on and off the course 🇺🇲 👏👏👏," someone else wrote.

"thats awesome... good job KB," a fan praised Keegan Bradley.

"Obviously, a very popular choice and from all indication should be," an X-user commented below.

Following the appointment of the Vice Captain, Bradley himself praised Gary Woodland.

Keegan Bradley shares his take on Gary Woodland before the 2025 Ryder Cup

Woodland made a comeback in his career following a brain lesion surgery in 2023. Two years after that battle, he will share the responsibility of leading Team USA against Team Europe in the Ryder Cup.

Although he was a popular name, when Keegan Bradley selected him, it definitely raised some eyebrows. Woodland has zero Ryder Cup experience, but Bradley admitted that he put faith in the fifth Vice Captain of Team USA.

On Wednesday, the 2025 Travelers Championship winner said (via Golf Digest):

"I have an incredible amount of respect and admiration for Gary and all he has accomplished in this game. As a major champion and someone who is still competing at a high level, he is well aware of the demands of performing on golf’s biggest stages."

Bradley also weighed in on the idea of Woodland's valuable leadership as a Team USA Vice Captain at Bethpage Black.

"He will be a valuable leader for us over the coming months and throughout the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black," he added.

It's worth noting that fans have also been speculating about Bradley's role as a playing captain. If the eight-time PGA Tour winner chooses to do so, he will be the first one in that position since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

