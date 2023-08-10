"So Patrick won single handed" - Fans react to Donald Trump's claims of defeating Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein with Patrick Reed at LIV Bedminster

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that he and Patrick Reed beat the duo of Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein in a match ahead of this week's LIV Golf Bedminster.

It's no secret that Trump loves the game of golf and is often seen playing it during his free time. He was also seen playing at the Pro-Am of the LIV Golf DC event in May.

In a brief chat with Adam Woodard of Golfweek, Trump stated that he played a match with the members of 4Aces on Tuesday, August 9, at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. For the uninitiated, Trump National will host the eleventh event on the LIV Golf circuit this week.

Fans on social media couldn't believe Trump's claim and felt that the match was rigged. Some fans opined that, considering that Trump was a decent golfer, it was believable.

Here's a look at some of the tweets:

"So Patrick won single handed, go it."

"How fitting, two well known cheaters on the same team."

How fitting, two well known cheaters on the same team.

"Seriously is this the new trump tracking account?"

Seriously is this the new trump tracking account?

"Trump is a decent golfer,... he can shoot his age."

Trump is a decent golfer,... he can shoot his age.

"What HC did he play to?"

What HC did he play to?

"Sure, he said he defeated Joe Biden in 2020! I'd take this news with a mountain of salt"

Sure, he said he defeated Joe Biden in 2020! I'd take this news with a mountain of salt

"I think it was rigged. They should have stopped the score keeping after the 15th hole. Perez and Uihlein will get Mike Lindell to get to the bottom of this stolen match"

I think it was rigged. They should have stopped the score keeping after the 15th hole. Perez and Uihlein will get Mike Lindell to get to the bottom of this stolen match

"Is there a less likable team in the world than Trump and Reed? Who’s the bigger cheater?"

Is there a less likable team in the world than Trump/Reed? Who's the bigger cheater?

"Swing looks great! I know golf is therapeutic and provides an escape but he is awfully cool for a dude with a bunch of political hacks trying to put him in jail for life"

Swing looks great! I know golf is therapeutic and provides an escape but he is awfully cool for a dude with a bunch of political hacks trying to put him in jail for life.

"Patrick and Don lead after 11 and they stopped counting. When they count 12-18 it’s gonna piss of Kari Lake"

Patrick and Don lead after 11 and they stopped counting. When they count 12-18 it's gonna piss of Kari Lake

"Yeah, right. And Trump won the 2020 election, too. And is a multi-time club champion…so long as they are at courses he owns. He’s a known cheater at golf. No reason to believe he and Reed won."

Yeah, right. And Trump won the 2020 election, too. And is a multi-time club champion…so long as they are at courses he owns. He's a known cheater at golf. No reason to believe he and Reed won.

"Peter U? Haha yeah, take it to truth social. You don’t best the top ace!"

Peter U? Haha yeah, take it to truth social. You don't best the top ace!

"If the OWGR wasn’t so corrupt Trump would be receiving world rankings points for this match!!"

If the OWGR wasn't so corrupt Trump would be receiving world rankings points for this match!!

Is Donald Trump a good golfer?

Former President Donald Trump plays a shot during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf DC

The former US President loves golf, but fans have always been skeptical of the claims that he is good at it. However, the USGA GHIN (Golf Handicap Information Network) states that Donald Trump is a golfer with a 2.5 handicap.

Found President Trump on the USGA GHIN App — pretty dang impressive for a man of his age to have a 2.5 handicap. DJT shoots his age.

For the uninitiated, a handicap is used to determine a player's ability. The lower the handicap, the better the golfer is. A +2.5 handicap means Trump can complete a round of golf with a score that is 2.5 strokes above par.

As of now, Donald Trump owns 16 golf courses and hosts several tournaments on the LIV Golf circuit. The LIV Golf Bedminster will be the second event this year to be played on a Trump-owned course.