“Some deep stuff here” – PGA Tour pro reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s take on the fleeting joy of victory

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler recently reflected on the fleeting joy that comes with winning tournaments and reaching certain career milestones. PGA Tour pro Michael Kim agreed with Scheffler’s thoughts, saying that they were quite insightful.

During a press conference ahead of the 2025 Open Championship, Scheffler spoke about trying to find a sense of fulfilment as a golfer. The 16-time PGA Tour winner said that while he’s happy to live out his dreams playing golf, it ultimately doesn’t fill the deepest wants and desires of his heart. He said,

“To have that kind of sense of accomplishment, I think, is a pretty cool feeling. To get to live out your dreams is very special. But at the end of the day… this is not a fulfilling life. It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.” [00:53]

One-time PGA Tour winner Michael Kim then quoted a clip of Scheffler’s interview on X. He wrote,

“Some deep stuff here haha. I do think most tour golfers that have accomplished a decent amount of success have gone through some of this stuff.”

During the interview, Scottie Scheffler said that golf is not the most important thing in his life. He made it clear that his family is his priority, and if golf ever interfered with his relationship with his wife or son, he would quit.

Scheffler is arguably one of the most successful active golfers on the PGA Tour at the moment. Last year, he won seven PGA Tour events, and this year, he added three more titles to his name.

The three-time major champion has held the spot as the World No. 1 golfer for 112 consecutive weeks. He has won the Masters Tournament twice and the PGA Championship once.

How has Scottie Scheffler performed on the PGA Tour this year?

Scottie Scheffler has made 15 PGA Tour starts this season and has had a great run so far. He has won three tournaments and has made the cut in all 15 games.

Scheffler claimed the title at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. His only runner-up finish was in the Texas Children’s Houston Open, where he finished one stroke behind first place.

The New Jersey-born golfer has had 12 top-10 finishes this season. His worst performance so far was recorded in the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 25th position after scoring a 9-under. His second-worst was a T20 finish in the Players Championship.

Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to make his 16th PGA Tour start of the year at the 153rd Open Championship. Should he claim the title, it will mark his first time winning the tournament and his fourth major championship victory.

