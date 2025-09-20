"Someone I looked up to" - Nelly Korda reveals the biggest lesson Stacy Lewis taught her

Former World No. 1 golfer Stacy Lewis recently announced her plans to retire from the LPGA Tour at the end of the year. Following the announcement, Nelly Korda, who has also held the No. 1 spot in the past, praised Lewis for her tenacity in the game and acknowledged her as one of her role models.After Korda’s first round in the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, a reporter asked her to share her thoughts on Lewis’s impact on the game of golf. The Bradenton native had nothing but good things to say about her fellow LPGA Tour star.Nelly Korda shared that she’s admired Stacy Lewis since her rookie season, saying the 40-year-old has been a huge influence on her and has “done so much for American golf.” She spoke about working under her captaincy at the Solheim Cup, saying that she also made the experience memorable.“But at the end of the day, she's someone that I looked up to. She's such a great role model, and I wish her all the best in her next chapter in life,” Korda said.When asked what she has learned from Stacy Lewis over the years, Nelly Korda pointed to resilience. She recalled how Lewis set her sights on winning another tournament again after becoming a mother, and how she followed through, showing just how tough and determined she is.“She really wanted to win after having Chesnee, and that was her goal — and she ended up doing it. Her hard work, her work ethic, resilience, I mean, that speaks for itself,” Korda remarked.Nelly Korda and Stacy Lewis were paired together for the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, which is underway at Pinnacle Country Club. The former struggled through her round, scoring 2-under, which placed her at T66, while the latter scored 3-under and landed at T45.“The time has come to put the clubs away,” - Stacy Lewis announces retirement with heartfelt postOn September 17, Stacy Lewis shared a moving post on X telling her fans that her time on the LPGA Tour will end at the end of the year. She shared a lengthy write-up, reflecting on her pro golf career over the years.Lewis recalled how she recovered from back surgery and slept through “sleepless, uncomfortable” nights, but was still able to get back on the course. She acknowledged that she never thought she would still be playing golf in 2025, but is grateful for it.“Never in a million years would I have thought this journey of playing golf would still be going in 2025, but the time has come to put the clubs away. I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last time on the LPGA,” she penned.Lewis’s tweet via X _ Source: X/@Stacy_LewisStacy Lewis has had a successful run on the LPGA Tour, winning 13 events on the circuit. A two-time major champion, she has won one tournament on the LET and another on the LPGA of Japan Tour.