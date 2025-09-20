  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • "Someone I looked up to" - Nelly Korda reveals the biggest lesson Stacy Lewis taught her

"Someone I looked up to" - Nelly Korda reveals the biggest lesson Stacy Lewis taught her

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 20, 2025 01:52 GMT
The Solheim Cup - Day One - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda & Stacy Lewis - Image Source: Getty

Former World No. 1 golfer Stacy Lewis recently announced her plans to retire from the LPGA Tour at the end of the year. Following the announcement, Nelly Korda, who has also held the No. 1 spot in the past, praised Lewis for her tenacity in the game and acknowledged her as one of her role models.

Ad

After Korda’s first round in the 2025 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, a reporter asked her to share her thoughts on Lewis’s impact on the game of golf. The Bradenton native had nothing but good things to say about her fellow LPGA Tour star.

Nelly Korda shared that she’s admired Stacy Lewis since her rookie season, saying the 40-year-old has been a huge influence on her and has “done so much for American golf.” She spoke about working under her captaincy at the Solheim Cup, saying that she also made the experience memorable.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“But at the end of the day, she's someone that I looked up to. She's such a great role model, and I wish her all the best in her next chapter in life,” Korda said.

When asked what she has learned from Stacy Lewis over the years, Nelly Korda pointed to resilience. She recalled how Lewis set her sights on winning another tournament again after becoming a mother, and how she followed through, showing just how tough and determined she is.

Ad
“She really wanted to win after having Chesnee, and that was her goal — and she ended up doing it. Her hard work, her work ethic, resilience, I mean, that speaks for itself,” Korda remarked.
Ad

Nelly Korda and Stacy Lewis were paired together for the first round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, which is underway at Pinnacle Country Club. The former struggled through her round, scoring 2-under, which placed her at T66, while the latter scored 3-under and landed at T45.

“The time has come to put the clubs away,” - Stacy Lewis announces retirement with heartfelt post

On September 17, Stacy Lewis shared a moving post on X telling her fans that her time on the LPGA Tour will end at the end of the year. She shared a lengthy write-up, reflecting on her pro golf career over the years.

Ad

Lewis recalled how she recovered from back surgery and slept through “sleepless, uncomfortable” nights, but was still able to get back on the course. She acknowledged that she never thought she would still be playing golf in 2025, but is grateful for it.

“Never in a million years would I have thought this journey of playing golf would still be going in 2025, but the time has come to put the clubs away. I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last time on the LPGA,” she penned.
Ad
Lewis&rsquo;s tweet via X _ Source: X/@Stacy_Lewis
Lewis’s tweet via X _ Source: X/@Stacy_Lewis

Stacy Lewis has had a successful run on the LPGA Tour, winning 13 events on the circuit. A two-time major champion, she has won one tournament on the LET and another on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications