"Sounds a lot easier than it is" - Rickie Fowler reveals Sunday approach with FedEx Cup hopes on the line at BMW Championship

Rickie Fowler is competing at the ongoing BMW Championship, fighting for a chance to make it to the final FedEx Cup playoff event at East Lake. On moving day, he opened up about his strategy for the tournament’s final round.

The Murrieta native told the press that he was happy to see some improvement in his third round compared to his second round at Caves Valley Golf Club. For his final round, he intends to rely on his iron play to make some good shots. However, he knows it's all easier said than done.

“Hopefully swing it a little better than today. It was nice to see some putts go in after yesterday. Hopefully, just go wear out some fairways and then get the iron play back to where it's been and make some putts, but it sounds a lot easier than it is. But yeah, go play some simple golf and we'll be all right,” Fowler said.

Even though the 36-year-old golfer acknowledged that his game during his third round had improved, he noted that something still felt off. He said that he felt “a little out of sync” because he was rushing through his shots, and the timing just didn’t work for him.

Despite it all, Rickie Fowler believes he’s “not in a bad spot” because he’d much rather be outside the top 30, looking in, than the other way round. According to him, being in his current position gives him a clear picture of what he needs to do to get into the top 30.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is currently ranked at No. 48 on the FedEx Cup playoffs and eligibility points list. He is projected to land at No. 32, and may climb even higher, depending on his performance in the final round of the BMW Championship on Sunday.

How did Rickie Fowler perform in the 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3?

Moving day for Rickie Fowler began with an even par on his first three holes and a birdie on the par-5 fourth hole. He was unable to shoot another birdie on the front nine, and instead, made an unfortunate bogey on the par-4 seventh.

The six-time PGA Tour winner’s game took a turn for the better on Caves Valley’s back nine. He fired a birdie on the 11th hole, followed by three consecutive birdies from the 14th to the 16th. After that, he closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th hole and carded 3-under 67 in the round.

Rickie Fowler now has a total of 6-under 204 across 54 holes after shooting 67 on the first day and 70 on the second day. He is tied for eighth position with Viktor Hovland and Michael Kim, while Robert MacIntyre is at the top of the leaderboard with 16-under.

