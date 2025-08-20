"That would be funny," - Tommy Fleetwood eyes wild twist at Tour Championship after string of heartbreaks

Tommy Fleetwood is gearing up to tee off at the upcoming Tour Championship, where he will attempt to beat 29 other top-performing golfers for the title. Ahead of the tournament, he spoke about the possibility of claiming the victory, saying it would be “funny” if he did.
During a pre-tournament press conference at East Lake Golf Club, Fleetwood was asked if the Tour Championship was one of the ultimate places to record his maiden PGA Tour win. He noted that while he won’t be "picky" about his first win, it would be memorable if he clinched the title this weekend.
“I'm not going to be picky about which one I choose to have as the first one. This one would be a good one. I think there's a bunch. I really, really do. Putting emphasis on one is pretty hard. But I think it would be pretty funny if I won this week and then got the FedEx Cup as well. I think that would be funny,” Tommy Fleetwood said.
The English professional golfer has won seven tournaments on the DP World Tour, but is still facing an unlucky winless streak on the PGA Tour. So far in his PGA Tour career, he has recorded six runner-up results and six third-place finishes.
Despite his winless streak, Tommy Fleetwood has remained optimistic about his game. He noted that he has played quite consistently this year and has put himself in “very good positions,” which makes him happy.
Speaking on how he manages to remain calm even after so many near misses, Fleetwood said that being angry doesn't suit him. He acknowledged that while he gets frustrated with his results, he is working on letting things go because nothing good comes out of being angry.
The Southport native added that for him, making it to the final playoff event is already a “great achievement.” As such, he aims to keep giving himself more chances to win because he knows he’ll get it right eventually.
A look at Tommy Fleetwood’s PGA Tour runner-up finishes so far
Tommy Fleetwood recorded his first-ever runner-up finish in 2017 at the World Golf Championship-Mexico Championship, where he placed a solo second. The following year, he placed another solo second at the US Open.
In 2019, Fleetwood recorded two runner-up finishes in the Zurich Classic and the Open Championship. Then, he lost the 2023 RBC Canadian Open title in a playoff against Nick Taylor and tied for second in the 2025 Travelers Championship.
Here’s a break down of Tommy Fleetwood’s runner-up finishes over the years:
- 2017 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship: 2 (13-under 271)
- 2018 US Open: 2 (2-over 282)
- 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 2 (23-under 265)
- 2019 Open Championship - 2 (9-under 275)
- 2023 RBC Canadian Open: P2 (17-under 271)
- 2025 Travelers Championship: T2 (14-under 266)