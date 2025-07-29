"That's definitely not my goal" - Nelly Korda makes a big statement ahead of the AIG Women's Open

Nelly Korda is now gearing up for the upcoming AIG Women's Open. In a recent press conference in the lead-up to the event, her latest statement about her goals has gained quite a lot of attention.Korda is yet to win her first major title of this year. Before the upcoming AIG Women's Open kicks off at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour pro recently reflected on her goals.Nelly Korda had some words to share before she takes on the Women's British Open field from July 31, 2025. She specified that she doesn't have anything left to prove to anyone.In a video shared by Golf.com on their official X account (previously Twitter), Korda could be heard saying:&quot;I feel like I don’t really have anything more to prove to people. Ever...... I want to accomplish more. There are goals that I have, goals that I set for myself. But as to do to make myself feel whole about winning in every country that I play in, I mean, that's definitely not my goal.&quot;Nelly Korda also defined what her goals really are.&quot;My goal is to prepare the best that I can, enjoy myself, and hopefully be in contention, and then kind of enjoy the ride... as many highs as I had, I've had a lot of lows too with this sport. But I still come back, and I still want to experience those highs and all the different circumstances...&quot;Take a look at the X post by Golf.com that features the full clip:Nelly Korda is coming off a decent performance record before she steps up for the 2025 AIG Women's Open title. The professional golfer from Bradenton started the year with a strong runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.Even though she is yet to win a title this season, Nelly Korda recorded a strong statement at the US Women's Open presented by Ally. The golfer ended her run in the runner-up spot on the major leaderboard.Korda also captured the solo fifth spot on the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open leaderboard last week.How did Nelly Korda perform in last year's AIG Women's Open?In 2024, the Women's British Open was held at the Old Course in St. Andrews Links. The World's Number One was a part of the field, and she recorded one of the best performances in this major tournament.Nelly Korda came really close to winning the 2024 AIG Women's Open. After four rounds of play, she carded a total of 5 under par 283 in the contest. Korda missed the winner's spot to Lydia Ko by a margin of two strokes.Korda displayed a strong start in the first two rounds, scoring back-to-back 68s in both of them. Amid the gusty Scottish winds, Korda was in contention after securing a bogey-free Round 2, where she scored four birdies.However, over rounds three and four, Korda carded 75 and 72, which pushed her away from the winner's spot of the 2024 AIG Women's Open.