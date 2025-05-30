The Memorial Tournament R3 Weather Forecast: Will wind overshadow gameplay at Muirfield?

Breezy conditions are expected to be a defining feature during Saturday’s third round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The temperature (high) is forecast to reach 19°C, with a RealFeel of 20°C. In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade will hover around 17°C. Players and spectators alike can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, creating dynamic visibility on the course.

Ad

Winds from the northwest will be steady at 24 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching up to 50 km/h. These strong gusts could present added challenges on approach shots and putts, particularly on the exposed holes. Tournament officials and players will need to account for the wind’s impact across the layout, especially with flags moving and ball flight likely to be influenced.

The UV index is rated at 10, which falls into the "very high" category. Sun protection will be necessary for those following the action outdoors. The AccuLumen Brightness Index stands at seven, signaling bright conditions, though not at maximum glare levels.

Ad

Trending

Despite the wind, precipitation is not expected to interfere with play. The chance of rain is very low at just 3%, with no thunderstorms in the forecast. Total expected precipitation is 0.0 mm, and cloud cover will be around 51%, providing intermittent shade over the course.

Overall, while temperatures will remain mild and skies will be partly sunny, the breezy conditions could have a notable effect on play as the tournament progresses into a critical moving day.

Ad

What is the projected cutline of the Memorial Tournament?

The 2025 Memorial Tournament is underway in Dublin, Ohio. Recognized as one of the premier stops on the PGA Tour, the event features a total prize fund of $20 million. This year’s tournament includes world number one Scottie Scheffler, who returns as the defending champion.

The venue of the Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village, was designed by Jack Nicklaus and first opened in 1974. The course spans 220 acres and plays as a par 72, stretching out to 7,569 yards. Known for its demanding layout and strategic design, Muirfield continues to pose a stern test for the 72-player field competing this week.

Ad

As per the tournament format, only the top performers will continue past the second round. After 36 holes, a cut will be made to determine which players will compete over the weekend. Approximately 50 golfers are expected to move forward. Given the conditions and the challenging setup of Muirfield Village, projections suggest that the cut line will fall at four over par.

Any player at the Memorial Tournament who finishes the opening two rounds at four over or better will secure a spot for the final two rounds, while those above that mark will see their tournament end early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More