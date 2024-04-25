“There's never enough” – Rory McIlroy gives quirky reply to question on the ‘number’ required for PGA Tour stars to not go to LIV

Rory McIlroy gave a quirky reply to a question regarding the "number" required to remain on the PGA Tour. The Northern Irish golfer is all set to tee off at this week's Zurich Classic. The PGA Tour event will start on Thursday, April 25, and he attended a press conference ahead of the tournament.

During the conference, a reporter asked McIlroy what numbers would validate players' consideration of staying on the circuit amidst tremendous LIV Golf payouts.

Replying to the reporter, McIlroy said:

"I think the one thing we've learned in Golf over the last two years is there's never enough.": (12:20-12:31)

The PGA Tour has rewarded its players for remaining loyal to the series. A number of Tour players joined LIV Golf after receiving a substantial offer from the Saudi Circuit. However, many PGA Tour players, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, opted to stay on the Tour.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour signed a $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group. The deal grants shares to the top-ranked PGA Tour players, and on Wednesday, April 24, the Tour reportedly revealed the equity payments the players are receiving for their loyalty.

According to SB Nation, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the top two golfers who received the highest amounts. Woods reportedly received $100 million, and McIlroy earned $50 million for their loyalty to the PGA Tour

Besides this, earlier this month, news surfaced that McIlroy was offered $850 million from LIV Golf. However, the golfer later dismissed the rumors and assured that he would continue his journey on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy hopeful to return to PGA Tour policy board

On Monday, April 22, The Guardian reported that Webb Simpson had resigned from his position as the PGA Tour Policy Board Players Director, and now Rory McIlroy will return to the position.

McIlroy was previously a players director but stepped down from the position last year. Jordan Spieth replaced McIlroy. Recently, a report surfaced that the World No.2 will return to the position.

Rory McIlroy opened up about returning to the PGA Tour Policy Board in a press conference ahead of the Zurich Classic. McIlroy said (via The Guardian):

"I think I can be helpful. I don’t think there’s been much progress made in the last eight months and I was hopeful that there would be. I think I could be helpful to the process. But only if people want me involved, I guess.

“When Webb [Simpson] and I talked, and he talked about potentially coming off the board, I said: ‘Look, if it was something that other people wanted, I would gladly take that seat’, and that was the conversation we had."

Rory McIlroy will tee off for the 2024 Zurich Classic on Thursday, April 25, with his friend Shane Lowry. The team will start their game at 1:44 p.m. ET on the first tee hole.