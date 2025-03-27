“This is our 8th year together”: Nelly Korda makes heartfelt confession about her caddie Jason for putting her 'at ease’

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda is getting ready to tee off in the 2025 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. In a press conference ahead of the tournament, Korda sent a heartfelt message to her longtime caddie for being there for her during difficult times.

In her amateur career, Nelly Korda won the 2015 Harder Hall Invitational and the 2015 PING Invitational. She turned pro in 2016 and has won 15 events on the LPGA Tour and three on the Ladies European Tour. The 26-year-old also has two Major Championship titles, including the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship.

While speaking to the media at Whirlwind Golf Club, Korda listed several people she refers to as her support system who have helped guide her path in golf.

“My coaches, my physio, Kim, my caddie Jason, I mean we’re, this is our eighth year together. Out of all my, I think I’ve had all of my wins with him too, so having comfort in the people around you kinda puts you at ease in a good mental state,” Korda said. (Via LPGA) [8:20 onwards]

“I’m so grateful for Jason, I mean. He’s one of my best friends, he’s like my big brother and I’m just grateful for the ride that we’ve been on because there have been a lot of ups and downs but the most important is that he’s stuck with me through it all and he shows up even when I’m down, like, no matter what, he’s a great teammate,” the World No. 1 added. [08:52 onwards]

Nelly Korda competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she finished in second place with 18-under. She was bested by A Lim Kim, who finished two strokes ahead of her to claim the title.

The 15-time PGA Tour event winner also played in the Founders Cup in her hometown, Bradenton, Florida. She finished the tournament in a three-way tie at T7 with a score of 12-under.

“That was me trying to work on my swing”: Nelly Korda recalls practicing in the rain

On March 5, Nelly Korda posted a video on Instagram where she was practicing some shots in the rain. PGA Tour star Justin Thomas hilariously commented on the video, saying,

“Ffs Nelly… We play golf for a living. Go inside 😂”

Nelly Korda replied to the PGA star, saying,

“Had to get that technique work in 😅”

During the pre-tournament press conference at the Ford Championship, Korda was asked about the hilarious exchange and why she was practicing under pelting rain. She replied, saying she was trying to fine tune her technique.

“I mean, I like to take one day off a week, and golf is the type of sport that you play in all sorts of weather so sometimes you just gotta practice in it too. So that was me trying to work on my swing a little technique work, I just needed to get my technique work in for that day to have a calm mind going into the next day,” Korda said. [02:36]

The LPGA Tour star also added that sometimes it was fun to play in that kind of weather.

