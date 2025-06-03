“This is gonna be scary” “US Open is so stupid” - Fans react to Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott reportedly battling harsh Oakmont conditions

Rory McIlroy and Adam Scott held practice rounds at Oakmont Country Club ahead of the 2025 U.S. Open and reportedly had poor showings. Several golf fans have reacted to the report, predicting that this year’s tournament will be one for the books.

According to a report from Golf Channel’s Eamon Lynch, career Grand Slam winner McIlroy and 14-time PGA Tour winner Scott were at Oakmont on Monday, June 2. McIlroy reportedly shot a triple bogey on the second and a bogey on the eighth, while Scott hit every fairway and shot 3-over on the front nine.

NUCLR Golf shared a tweet about the report on X, asking fans:

“…Will we witness a massacre?”

One fan commented:

“This is gonna be scary.”

Another said:

“U.S. Open is so stupid, this isn’t even golf. Why not drill 18 holes into the bottom of the Allegheny River? That’s a real test!”

Interestingly, most fans are actually hoping the conditions at Oakmont will be brutal, as they believe it will be more interesting to see their favorite stars battle it out.

One X user commented:

“Hoping it’s a massacre. Will be more fun to watch.”

Another user added:

“Good! It’s about time these players start being challenged for once on the tour! This BS winning scores of -20 or -30 is getting old and quite frankly not fun to watch!”

One user remarked:

"I’m all for the US Open to be the most difficult test on golf. That said, when does the test become unfair? Five, six, seven inch rough where you can’t find a ball and the only way out is to hack it on to the fairway? Greens at 14+ on the meter?"

Another user agreed:

“Certainly hope so. It’s been too long since we’ve seen a +3 to +5 winner.”

Rory McIlroy won the US Open in 2011 after shooting 16-under 286. On the other hand, Adam Scott has yet to lift a trophy in the tournament. His best result so far is T4, which he placed in 2015 after scoring 3-under 277.

Who won the US Open last year?

Last year, nine-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau lifted the US Open trophy after shooting a phenomenal 6-under 274 across 72 holes. The victory marked his second time winning the U.S. Open, as he had previously won the tournament in 2020.

In 2024, DeChambeau shot one bogey in his first round at the U.S. Open and four bogeys on day two. On Day 3, he fired six birdies, one bogey, and a double bogey.

The American golfer opened his final round with a lone bogey on the front nine’s par-4 fourth hole. On the back nine, he shot two bogeys and two birdies, bringing his total to 6-under. He won by one stroke ahead of the runner-up, Rory McIlroy, who finished with 5-under.

