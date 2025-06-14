"This one stings" - Joaquin Niemann left disappointed after failing to repeat his LIV Golf heroics at the US Open

Joaquin Niemann had a poor outing in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. The golfer who has recorded four wins on the LIV Golf Tour this season was completely outperformed during the 2025 US Open, resulting in a missed cut. Niemann expressed his disappointment by sharing an Instagram post after Round 2 on Saturday, June 14.

Ad

Joaquin Niemann shared some photos on Instagram from his recent campaign at Oakmont. In the caption, he stated that he has fared poorly in a number of events, but this one really stings him. He also claimed that despite his best efforts, Oakmont Country Club was a difficult mountain to scale, resulting in his downfall.

The caption for the post read,

"This one stings. I gave it everything, but it just wasn’t enough. Oakmont CC is a true beast. Time to rest, reflect, and come back stronger. It hurts… but I love this game. ❤️"

Ad

Trending

Ad

So far in the 2025 season, Joaquin Niemann has won LIV Golf events in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, and most recently in Virginia. The Chilean golfer also registered an impressed T8 finish at the 2025 PGA Championship last month, his career best result at a major event.

How did Joaquin Niemann perform at the US Open 2025?

Joaquin Niemann at the 2025 U.S. Open - Round Two - Source: Getty

Joaquin Niemann started the 2025 US Open on the front nine of the OCC. He made a steady start and even hit a total par on the opening eight holes. Although things went sideways after the ninth hole. Niemann hit a double bogey on Hole 9, finishing the first half of round 1 with a +2 total score.

Ad

Niemann's performance deteriorated slightly throughout the second half of Round 1. During the back nine holes, the golfer was unable to recover and instead made three bogeys on holes 12, 15, and 18. This took down his total score to 75, which was 5 shots higher than par.

Joaquin Niemann's second round was not that different from his first. He played the back nine holes first, making two birdies on holes 12 and 14. During this half, Niemann also made a bogey on hole 13, bringing the back nine to a total score of one under par.

Ad

Things looked good after back nine but then Joaquin Nieman totally bungled the front nine. The fumbling started with a double bogey on hole two, followed by four bogeys at holes 3, 6, 7, and 8. Thus, he finished the second half of Round 2 with a total score of +6, and his whole second round ended with a total score of 75, 5-over par.

Overall, Niemann finished 10 strokes over par after 36 holes, missing the cut by three shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More