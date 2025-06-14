"This one stings" - Joaquin Niemann left disappointed after failing to repeat his LIV Golf heroics at the US Open

Joaquin Niemann had a poor outing in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club. The golfer who has recorded four wins on the LIV Golf Tour this season was completely outperformed during the 2025 US Open, resulting in a missed cut. Niemann expressed his disappointment by sharing an Instagram post after Round 2 on Saturday, June 14.
Joaquin Niemann shared some photos on Instagram from his recent campaign at Oakmont. In the caption, he stated that he has fared poorly in a number of events, but this one really stings him. He also claimed that despite his best efforts, Oakmont Country Club was a difficult mountain to scale, resulting in his downfall.
The caption for the post read,
"This one stings. I gave it everything, but it just wasn’t enough. Oakmont CC is a true beast. Time to rest, reflect, and come back stronger. It hurts… but I love this game. ❤️"
So far in the 2025 season, Joaquin Niemann has won LIV Golf events in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, and most recently in Virginia. The Chilean golfer also registered an impressed T8 finish at the 2025 PGA Championship last month, his career best result at a major event.
How did Joaquin Niemann perform at the US Open 2025?
Joaquin Niemann started the 2025 US Open on the front nine of the OCC. He made a steady start and even hit a total par on the opening eight holes. Although things went sideways after the ninth hole. Niemann hit a double bogey on Hole 9, finishing the first half of round 1 with a +2 total score.
Niemann's performance deteriorated slightly throughout the second half of Round 1. During the back nine holes, the golfer was unable to recover and instead made three bogeys on holes 12, 15, and 18. This took down his total score to 75, which was 5 shots higher than par.
Joaquin Niemann's second round was not that different from his first. He played the back nine holes first, making two birdies on holes 12 and 14. During this half, Niemann also made a bogey on hole 13, bringing the back nine to a total score of one under par.
Things looked good after back nine but then Joaquin Nieman totally bungled the front nine. The fumbling started with a double bogey on hole two, followed by four bogeys at holes 3, 6, 7, and 8. Thus, he finished the second half of Round 2 with a total score of +6, and his whole second round ended with a total score of 75, 5-over par.
Overall, Niemann finished 10 strokes over par after 36 holes, missing the cut by three shots.