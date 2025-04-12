Three times the iconic green jacket was auctioned off

Masters winners have historically been awarded the green jacket at the ceremony post the event. The jacket holds immense emotional and cultural value in the golf world.

However, green jackets have been auctioned off at least three times in the past. Reports suggest that while the estimated cost of making one green jacket is around $250, the amount it gets auctioned for is astronomically higher.

According to reports, a company formerly called Green Jacket Auctions had auctioned off the green jacket belonging to the first-ever Masters champion, Horton Smith, for $682,229.

Reports indicate the company auctioned off 1957 champion Doug Smith's green jacket for $62,000 and 1959 champion Art Wall Jr.'s jacket for $63,000. Augusta National subsequently sued the company in 2017.

Rules clearly state that the iconic green jackets awarded to winners must remain at Augusta National at all times, barring when champions need to wear them for tournament related festivities. However, these policies weren't always in place, enabling golfers and members to sell them at auctions.

Some winners have also kept their green jackets with themselves. Gary Player, who won the Masters in 1961, once famously forgot his green jacket back home in South Africa.

When Billy Casper was buried wearing his green jacket

In Picture: Billy Casper at the 1970 Masters (Source: Imagn)

1970 Masters champion Billy Casper passed away in 2015 following a heart attack. His wife asked for special permission to bury him wearing his green jacket and Augusta National gave their approval to do so.

Notably, champions are awarded only one green jacket. As such, even if a golfer wins the Masters multiple times, the same jacket is presented to him during the ceremony. Therefore, even though Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have each won the prestigious event six and five times, respectively, they each own only one jacket.

However, interestingly, during the ceremony, the green jacket awarded to a new winner is borrowed from an Augusta National member. A green jacket tailored to fit the champion is custom made afterwards.

Club members began wearing the jackets in 1937, but they weren't awarded to winners until 1949. Sam Snead was the first champion to receive the jacket during the ceremony. This beautiful tradition has been carried out annually ever since.

At the moment, being the defending champion, Scottie Scheffler is the righful recipient of the iconic jacket. He has won the Masters twice in his career, first in 2022 and then in 2024.

If he is not able to defend his title this year, he will award the jacket to the new winner at Augusta National this coming Sunday.

