"Throwing it with my hand 20 feet" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's 'tough' shot from a wall at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson 

After the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scottie Scheffler took the lead, playing a round of 64 with a score of 128. Scheffler began the event with a par-4 on the tenth hole and then birdied the third hole. He made two consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes before bogeying the eighth.

Scheffler made a birdie on the ninth hole and two more on the tenth and eleventh. He completed with a score of 64 and topped the leaderboard after 36 holes after making a birdie on the 16th hole and a birdie on the 18th hole.

However, during Friday's round, his ball landed a few inches away from the wall. Scottie hit a shot that landed in the middle of the greens. The PGA Tour posted a video of his shot on Twitter with the caption:

"How are you playing this shot?"

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR How are you playing this shot? How are you playing this shot? https://t.co/SrTlyxn2p0

Fans descended to the comments section to discuss Scheffler's shot:

"Throwing it with my hand 20 feet closer to the hole, and then hitting."

Ryan @RyPri513 @PGATOUR Throwing it with my hand 20 feet closer to the hole, and then hitting @PGATOUR Throwing it with my hand 20 feet closer to the hole, and then hitting

"Just put a snowman on the card and keep it moving"

Ulysses Pérez @en100delo @PGATOUR just put a snowman on the card and keep it moving @PGATOUR just put a snowman on the card and keep it moving

"Bounce it off the bricks."

"Off the wall and hoping for the best."

"Kicking it a couple metres away from the wall"

Div @Davidrosssx @PGATOUR Kicking it a couple metres away from the wall @PGATOUR Kicking it a couple metres away from the wall

"You look at the sky and yell 'look an eagle!' And then grab your ball and throw it on the green."

John Garrett @john_t_garrett @PGATOUR You look at the sky and yell “look an eagle!” And then grab your ball and throw it on the green. @PGATOUR You look at the sky and yell “look an eagle!” And then grab your ball and throw it on the green.

When will Scottie Scheffler resume his game on Saturday?

Scottie Scheffler, Ryan Palmer, and Mackenzie Hughes will begin Saturday's round at 12:15 p.m. ET. The third round will begin at 10:05 a.m. ET with Luke List, Adam Long, and Kelly Kraft on the first hole, and William McGirt on the tenth hole with Roger Sloan and Augusta Nunez.

Scottie Scheffler is the field's highest-ranked player and the experts' favorite to win the championship.

Scheffler spoke with CBS Sports after the second round about his performance. He is competing in his hometown and hopes to win the championship. When asked about his game, Scheffler said:

"It should be a lot of fun. Hopefully, the hometown fans will be out there tomorrow, and we'll see what happens with the rest of the leaderboard. I don't know what the weather is going to look like this afternoon, it's still early on Friday, but we'll see what happens as the weekend shakes up.

"But I don't think we'll be too far behind [at worst]. We're definitely in a good spot going into the weekend."

Scottie Scheffler will start the third round one stroke ahead of Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes, who finished second and third, respectively.

Si Woo Kim finished fourth in the second round of 66, followed by Richy Werenski, who finished fifth solo with a score of -10.

Scott Piercy was tied for sixth place in an eight-way tie with Sam Stevens, Jason Day, Harrison Endycott, C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Norlander, and Zechang Dou. The AT&T Byron Nelson will have its final on Sunday, May 14.

Poll : 0 votes