Tiger Woods' ex-coach drops a 4-word reaction to the 15-time Major champion's video compilation

Golf legend Tiger Woods is a 15-time Major Championship winner who has been playing professional golf since 1996. Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney recently reacted to a video compilation of the golf legend, complimenting his golf skills.

Woods is one of the biggest names in golf thanks to his numerous accomplishments. He is one of only five golfers who have won all the four Major Championships at one point in their careers. He has won the Masters Tournament five times and the PGA Championship four times. He has also won three times in the U.S. Open and the Open Championship.

On April 5, a popular golf influencer, Christo Garcia, who founded Miracle Swing Experience, quoted a video compilation of Tiger Woods’ stingers on the greens, saying he loved them. Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney reacted to the tweet, saying:

“Greatest ball striker ever.”

Hank Haney started coaching the 15-time Major Championship winner from 2003 until 2010, when he resigned from the position. Two years later, Haney published a book titled “The Big Miss,” which focused on this experience coaching Tiger Woods.

Haney has also coached two-time Major Championship winner Mark O’Meara. He has won several awards for his coaching skills, including the 1993 PGA Teacher of the Year and the 1984 PGA "Harvey Penick Award for Teaching Excellence." He was also inducted into the World Golf Teachers Hall of Fame in 2019.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Masters Tournament?

The 2025 Masters Tournament is set to kick off on April 10 and the entire world of golf is looking forward to it. Tiger Woods’ multiple victories in the Masters make him eligible to compete in the prestigious event. However, he will not be playing in it due to a recent leg injury.

Last month, Woods announced that he had hurt his left Achilles while practicing and had to surgically repair it.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said via Instagram.

Despite the severity of his injuries, the 82-time PGA Tour winner was able to visit the hospital, and Dr. Charlton Stucken carried out a procedure to fix the issue. He added that he is expected to make a full recovery and also said that he plans to focus on his recovery and the rehabilitation process.

Before his injury, Tiger Woods was gearing up to play in the Genesis Invitational but had to withdraw due to the unfortunate passing of his mother, Kultida Woods.

Although he is yet to make his first PGA Tour start of the year, the golf legend has competed in several matches in TGL, the new tech-infused golf league. However, his team, Jupiter Links, didn’t make it to the finals and were bested by the Atlanta Drive GC team.

