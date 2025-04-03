Tiger Woods' ex-coach drops 5-word statement on $318B-worth Elon Musk's Tesla amid rising attacks

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney maintains an active social media presence. Haney, 69, often tweets on X (formerly Twitter), covering more than just golf. Recently, he did the same when he endorsed $318 billion-worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Elon Musk's brand Tesla.

A user named Grant Stinchfield recently published a tweet in which that he mentioned he was present at a store to purchase a Tesla for his son. Stinchfield reported a line of customers and observed three dozen Tesla vehicles awaiting pickup.

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney, quote tweeted this post and dropped a 5-word reaction. He wrote:

"Can't wait to get mine"

You can check Hank Haney's tweet below:

In recent times, there have been several attacks on the Elon Musk-owned Tesla. As per a recent report by Fox News, the number of attacks on the brand has gone past 50. Back in March, U.S. President and golf lover Donald Trump had said he would label attacks on Musk's Tesla as "domestic terrorism"

Tiger Woods' rival Phil Mickelson also backed $318B-worth Elon Musk's Tesla

Tiger Woods and his arch-rival Phil Mickelson at the 2020 Zozo Championship [Image via Getty]

Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney is not the only one supporting Tesla as the 15x Major champion's arch-rival Phil Mickelson also backed the brand. When President Trump mentioned labeling attacks on Tesla as "domestic terrorism." Mickelson was one of the first men to show agreement.

That's not all. The LIV Golfer recently wrote a detailed post in which he demanded action against an individual named Robert Antherton, who was arrested after he allegedly attacked a female Tesla driver in Arizona. Mickelson quote-tweeted a post detailing the incident and wrote:

"This poor lady should never have to experience this. The government needs to give the police the support they need so the police can protect her and all citizens. It starts by punishing Robert Antherton to the fullest extent of the law."

You can check Phil Mickelson's tweet below:

Notably, it seems like the 54-year-old has plenty of respect for Elon Musk in general. Sometime back, Mickelson wrote a tweet, mentioning how American citizens owe Musk a "huge debt of gratitude."

Here's what he wrote:

"It’s incredibly kind and generous of Elon Musk to help America become fiscally responsible. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Nicola Tesla was unappreciated while he was alive despite his numerous contributions to humanity. I hope Elon is shown the appreciation he deserves in his lifetime."

The above-mentioned tweet is just one of the instances where Phil Mickelson has shown his admiration for Elon Musk. Recently, Mickelson even replied to an Elon Musk parody account on X. The parody account asked followers if they wanted a Tesla phone and Mickelson replied by writng, "Definitely."

