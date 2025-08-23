Tiger Woods' ex-coach shares LIV Golf vs PGA Tour verdict as both tours go head-to-head in season finale

Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney often shares his views on different trending matters, be it about golf or something beyond the sport. Staying true to his nature, he recently gave his verdict on the head-to-head clash of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

Both of the golf circuits are currently on their season finale; the Tour Championship is witnessing PGA Tour pros battling out for the FedEx Cup. On the other hand, LIV pros are competing at the LIV Golf Team Championship.

Tiger Woods' former coach reposted NUCLR GOLF's post on X (previously Twitter), where a comparison has been drawn between the two season finales. Giving his verdict, Hank Haney wrote:

"Both are great to watch."

Screenshot from Haney's X post on season finales / @HankHaney on X

Over the years, Tiger Woods' ex-coach has often commented on the Saudi PIF-backed golf league. Haney's statements regarding the golf circuit have always been straightforward. Back in April 2025, My Golf Spy asked everyone to describe LIV in three words:

"What 3 words you would use to describe LIV Golf?"

Tiger Woods' ex-coach had a very different response in comparison to the extreme labels LIV often receives. The golf instructor reposted My Golf Spy's X post and wrote in the caption:

"Great, different, hated."

Screenshot from Hank Haney's X post / @HankHaney on X

There was an instance when Tiger Woods' former coach questioned the ongoing divide in golf. Back in May, Hank Haney expressed doubts about the reports and social media claims that LIV Golf allegedly had "zero viewers". He also tweeted on this, asking if there was anything wrong with liking all forms of professional golf.

When Tiger Woods' former coach shared his views on PGA Tour ratings if LIV golfers rejoined the Tour

At the beginning of this season, the PGA Tour was riddled with a slow pace of play, which led to some serious struggles regarding its viewership and ratings. It became a concern when this year's Farmers Insurance Open witnessed eighteen pros withdrawing from Torrey Pines. Haney addressed this issue and openly criticised the slow pace.

While speaking about this on his podcast, Tiger Woods' former coach said (quoted by The Golfing Gazette):

"I know people rip LIV, but if I want to watch golf I at least want to see players hit some shots. The final round at Torrey Pines, the first nine holes took three hours to play."

His next statement came out as a prediction for future PGA Tour ratings if former pros returned to the Tour from LIV. Hank Haney said:

"I don’t think if they got rid of LIV, if they put all the LIV players back on to the PGA Tour if they stopped talking about money, they could do all those things, and I still don’t think their ratings are going to be great."

Haney has spoken up on some controversial issues regarding golf as well. Back in 2024, he claimed that since many golfers have left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, it is reportedly now easier to win on the Tour. In one of his recent posts on X, he also labeled a section of golf media as "corrupt".

