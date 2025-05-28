Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump, shares a throwback picture of her appearance in a music video

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, was once featured in an American rock band’s music video. She shared a snippet of the video on Instagram, reminiscing about the old days.

A model and an entrepreneur, Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years. They finalized their divorce in 2018, and Vanessa’s relationship with 82-time PGA Tour winner and golf legend Tiger Woods became public in March 2025.

On Tuesday, May 27, Vanessa Trump shared a snippet of the music video for “Deep Inside of You” by Third Eye Blind, which was released in 1999. In the video, Vanessa was captured walking down the streets and singing along to the song.

She was dressed in a white top and red trousers paired with sunglasses. The 47-year-old captioned the Instagram post:

“Throwback music video of me.”

Take a look at the post:

Still taken from Vanessa Trump’s Instagram Story_Source: Instagram/@officialvanessatrump

Although Tiger Woods’ girlfriend only has a total of nine posts on her Instagram page, she has amassed over 79,000 followers. In her most recent post, she sent a heartwarming birthday message to her first child, Kai Trump.

Vanessa Trump wishes her first daughter a happy birthday in heartwarming post.

Vanessa Trump and her ex-husband, Donald Trump Jr., have five children together, and the oldest is Kai Trump. On May 12, Kai celebrated her 18th birthday, and her mother shared a beautiful post on Instagram wishing her a happy birthday. The post was captioned:

“Happy 18th birthday to my 1st child @kaitrumpgolfer! I’m so proud of the young lady that you have become! You are an inspiration to all! Love you from the bottom of my heart ♥️ Mom”

In the picture slide Vanessa shared, she was captured standing next to Kai, and the two were dressed stylishly in black dresses. They were also captured sharing an adorable family moment in a TGL match at the So-Fi stadium.

The mother-of-five also shared some of Kai’s adorable baby pictures. In one slide, Kai looked like she was no more than the age of one and she was dressed in an adorable costume for Halloween.

Notably, Kai Trump is a passionate golfer and social media personality and is in the early years of her golf career. She has won several competitive golf events, including the 2022 Women's Club Championship and the 2024 Ladies Club Championship, which took place at the Trump International Palm Beach.

Earlier this year, Kai competed in the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley alongside Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods. In her final round, the granddaughter of the U.S. President performed below expectations after shooting 17-over 89. She finished the tournament with 52-over in the girls group and landed in last place out of 24 golfers.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods also performed poorly after shooting three-over 75 in his final round. He finished the tournament with 11-over and landed at T25 in the boys group.

