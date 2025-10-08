“Tiger Woods is a great divider”; “Next-level trolling” - Fans react to initial Hero World Challenge field list

Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge will take place from December 4 to 7. The initial player list for the tournament has been released and fans have shared their opinions on it.

The 2025 Hero World Challenge will feature 20 top performing golfers battling for a share of the $5 million prize money at Albany Golf Course. Scottie Scheffler will return to the field to defend his title against players such as Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Keegan Bradley. However, LIV Golf players were noticeably absent from the list.

The announcement was shared in a tweet from NUCLR Golf that read:

“JUST IN: The field has been announced for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas with 3 exemptions set to be announced later. @TWlegion.”

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF 🚨🇧🇸⛳️ JUST IN: The field has been announced for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas with 3 exemptions set to be announced later. @TWlegion

One fan reacted to the announcement, writing:

“Tiger is a great divider, just like Monahan.”

Another fan commented:

“Next level trolling here. The Livtards all have their fingers crossed

One user pointed out that either Jon Rahm or Bryson DeChambeau should be invited for the tournament. However, the user also noted that seeing LIV players in the tournament is highly unlikely.

“It’s obvious that 2 of the 3 spots should be given to Rahm and Bryson but we know Tiger doesn’t want LIV golfers showing up tour players,” the user wrote.

In the same vein, another user commented:

“It should be Rahm Bryson Hatton. If they can play [the] Ryder Cup they should be able to play in this made up thing!”

Meanwhile, other fans wrote that the tournament should not get World Golf Ranking points because of how limited the field is.

A fan wrote:

“Let the silly season begin! Stop with the OWGR points. Very limited field and no cut. Sounds like an “other” tour event.

Another fan blamed Tiger Woods for the lack of reconciliation between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The fan commented:

“Tiger is also the reason a merger never happened. The great divider some may call him now. 🙊”

Initial field for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is set to headline Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge this year. Last year, he won the tournament for the second time in a row. He scored 25-under 263 and won by a large margin of six strokes ahead of Tom Kim.

Here’s a look at the initial field for Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge:

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Justin Thomas

J.J. Spaun

Robert MacIntyre

Harris English

Keegan Bradley

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Chris Gotterup

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Tournament exemption (TBA)

Tournament exemption (TBA)

Tournament exemption (TBA)

