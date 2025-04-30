"Tiger Woods"; "Jordan Spieth to complete the Grand Slam" - Fans pick their PGA Championship 2025 favorite as early odds come to light

The 2025 PGA Championship is just a few weeks away from commencing at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club (May 15-18). This will also mark the second time the prestigious golf Major is held at this North Carolina venue after 2017.
Quail Hollow will be challenging, especially for the infamous Green Mile, the final three holes, where golfers face a significant hurdle. Golf Digest recently updated fans with early odds for the tournament.
Rory McIlroy is fresh off his Masters win this year. Along with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy has great odds for victory. The 2024 PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele, stands in third place. Let's look at the full list of golfers along with their odds below:
- Scottie Scheffler (5-1)
- Rory McIlroy (5-1)
- Xander Schauffele (11-1)
- Jon Rahm (12-1)
- Bryson DeChambeau (12-1)
- Ludvig Aberg (16-1)
- Justin Thomas (18-1)
- Brooks Koepka (18-1)
- Viktor Hovland (20-1)
- Collin Morikawa (22-1)
- Patrick Cantlay (28-1)
- Tyrrell Hatton (30-1)
- Wyndham Clark (35-1)
- Cameron Smith (35-1)
- Will Zalatoris (40-1)
- Tommy Fleetwood (40-1)
- Sungjae Im (40-1)
- Sam Burns (40-1)
- Jordan Spieth (40-1)
- Joaquin Niemann (40-1)
- Hideki Matsuyama (40-1)
Golf Digest shared the PGA Championship odds on X (previously Twitter). Check it out:
This left fans rooting for their favorites. While some wanted Rory and Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship, others wished for Spieth to win and complete his career Grand Slam. Let's look at some of the fan reactions:
"Jordan to complete the grand slam", an X-user rooted for Spieth in the comments.
"Tiger Woods," a user mentioned the four-time PGA Championship winner.
"Hard to bet against Scottie but Rory plays well at Quail", a fan commented under the post.
"Jordan Spieth. Kind of crazy that you never hear that his been banging on the door for the grand slam last 5 seasons. Also two completions of the slam in the same year ?!?," an X-user said below.
"1. Jon Rahm 🏆 2. Scottie Scheffler 3. Xander/Rory," another one said.
"Rory and Brooks are my favorite and dark horse," another fan commented below the post.
The second golf Major championship of the year features the strongest and largest field in history. 156 professionals, including veterans and past champions, will compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.
PGA Championship 2025: Eligible players for the tournament
The PGA Championship offers 14 ways to qualify for the tournament. Here's the list of players who are eligible to tee off at Quail Hollow this summer. Take a look:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Rich Beem
- Richard Bland
- Keegan Bradley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Wyndham Clark
- John Daly
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Ben Griffin
- Harry Hall
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Lee Hodges
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Taylor Moore
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Martin Kaymer
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Sepp Straka
- Collin Morikawa
- Keita Nakajima
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- Marco Penge
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Y.E. Yang
- Kevin Yu
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Jimmy Walker
- Tiger Woods