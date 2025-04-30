"Tiger Woods"; "Jordan Spieth to complete the Grand Slam" - Fans pick their PGA Championship 2025 favorite as early odds come to light

The 2025 PGA Championship is just a few weeks away from commencing at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club (May 15-18). This will also mark the second time the prestigious golf Major is held at this North Carolina venue after 2017.

Quail Hollow will be challenging, especially for the infamous Green Mile, the final three holes, where golfers face a significant hurdle. Golf Digest recently updated fans with early odds for the tournament.

Rory McIlroy is fresh off his Masters win this year. Along with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, McIlroy has great odds for victory. The 2024 PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele, stands in third place. Let's look at the full list of golfers along with their odds below:

Scottie Scheffler (5-1)

Rory McIlroy (5-1)

Xander Schauffele (11-1)

Jon Rahm (12-1)

Bryson DeChambeau (12-1)

Ludvig Aberg (16-1)

Justin Thomas (18-1)

Brooks Koepka (18-1)

Viktor Hovland (20-1)

Collin Morikawa (22-1)

Patrick Cantlay (28-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (30-1)

Wyndham Clark (35-1)

Cameron Smith (35-1)

Will Zalatoris (40-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (40-1)

Sungjae Im (40-1)

Sam Burns (40-1)

Jordan Spieth (40-1)

Joaquin Niemann (40-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (40-1)

Golf Digest shared the PGA Championship odds on X (previously Twitter). Check it out:

This left fans rooting for their favorites. While some wanted Rory and Tiger Woods to win the PGA Championship, others wished for Spieth to win and complete his career Grand Slam. Let's look at some of the fan reactions:

"Jordan to complete the grand slam", an X-user rooted for Spieth in the comments.

"Tiger Woods," a user mentioned the four-time PGA Championship winner.

"Hard to bet against Scottie but Rory plays well at Quail", a fan commented under the post.

"Jordan Spieth. Kind of crazy that you never hear that his been banging on the door for the grand slam last 5 seasons. Also two completions of the slam in the same year ?!?," an X-user said below.

"1. Jon Rahm 🏆 2. Scottie Scheffler 3. Xander/Rory," another one said.

"Rory and Brooks are my favorite and dark horse," another fan commented below the post.

The second golf Major championship of the year features the strongest and largest field in history. 156 professionals, including veterans and past champions, will compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

PGA Championship 2025: Eligible players for the tournament

PGA: - First Round - Source: Imagn

The PGA Championship offers 14 ways to qualify for the tournament. Here's the list of players who are eligible to tee off at Quail Hollow this summer. Take a look:

Ludvig Aberg

Rich Beem

Richard Bland

Keegan Bradley

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Eugenio Chacarra

Wyndham Clark

John Daly

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Ben Griffin

Harry Hall

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Taylor Moore

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Martin Kaymer

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Sepp Straka

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Marco Penge

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Y.E. Yang

Kevin Yu

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Jimmy Walker

Tiger Woods

