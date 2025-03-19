Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods’ roommate gets 100% real on his emotions before face-off with the 15x major champ’s son

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods is playing in the ongoing 2025 Junior Invitational at the Sage Valley Golf Club. Lakeside golfer Hamilton Colemen recently expressed his excitement to be competing against Charlie and other young stars in the event.

Tiger Woods joined the PGA Tour in 1996 and has 82 wins on the circuit. He also has 41 European Tour wins and is a 15-time Major Championship winner. Woods’ 16-year-old son Charlie also shares his love for the game and began competing in golf tournaments from an early age.

Tiger Wood’s son is in the field for the 2025 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley. Hamilton Coleman, who is also playing in the event, is sharing a room with Charlie for the duration of the tournament. Before the start of the event, Coleman revealed that he had respect for the competition he was up against. Coleman said via WJBF,

“It’s definitely cool knowing that I’m right there with them. It kind of gives me a little bit of confidence knowing that I can compete here, and yeah, it’s also you have to respect your competition and how much it takes to win something like this.”

The Junior Invitational is one of the most prestigious junior events in golf. Founded in 2011, the tournament features 36 boys and 24 girls in the field. Last year, Giovanni Daniele Binaghi and Asterisk Talley won the event. They have also returned to defend their titles in this year’s tournament.

In the boys' field, Binaghi is competing against Charlie Woods, Hamilton Coleman, Luke Colton, Mason Howell, and other amateur golfers. In the girls' field, Talley is competing against Nikki Oh, Jude Lee, Soomin Oh, Kai Trump, Natalie Yen, and others.

The event started on March 19 and will conclude on March 22. Starting times are 9:30 a.m. ET daily, and at the end of the tournament, one boy and one girl will be crowned winners and awarded with the prestigious golden jacket.

“I think it’s incredible” - When Tiger Woods expressed pride in his son Charlie Woods’ PNC Championship performance

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods are regular competitors at the PNC Championship, a tournament that features Major Champions playing alongside their family members. The 2024 PNC Championship was one for the books as Tiger Woods and his son came in second place after a tense playoff against Team Bernhard and Jason Langer.

In the final round of the tournament, Charlie made an iconic hole-in-one, and as expected, Tiger Woods was beaming in adoration. Woods said via Sky Sports,

“He [Charlie) has gotten better at every facet of the game. That's a commitment to practicing and developing as a player. I think that most of us forget he's only 15 years old.”

“I know he's been doing this in front of the media for a long time but, being only 15, I think it's incredible what he's been able to accomplish so far and the ceiling that he has is unlimited.”

When asked to express his feelings about making his first ace, Charlie said he was happy to have accomplished the feat in the presence of his father Tiger Woods.

