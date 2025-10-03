Tommy Fleetwood could set career World Ranking record at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tommy Fleetwood recently won the Jackson Nicklaus award for his standout performance at the 45th Ryder Cup. As he competes in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week, Fleetwood has a chance to earn another feather on his cap.
Fleetwood can reach an all-time career high on the Official World Golf Rankings. As pointed out by a fan on X (previously Twitter), the points might propel Tommy Fleetwood’s ranking. As projected, the Sanderson Farms and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship might offer 35.5 to 39.5 points and 33.5 to 37.5 points, respectively.
These projected points for the 40th week hold the potential for Tommy Fleetwood to reach the third spot on the Official World Golf Rankings. Till now, the World No. 7 has recorded his all-time best by reaching the sixth spot.
The post also had projections for Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Akshay Bhatia. Take a look at the X post here:
"#OWGR projection for week #40... Sanderson @ ~35.5/39.5p DunhillLinks @ ~33.5/37.5p... @TommyFleetwood1 could reach #3 in the world!..."
Tommy Fleetwood has showcased decent performance in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week. The seven-time DP World Tour winner secured three birdies and one bogey while playing the front nine during the first round. Fleetwood birdied on par 4 hole 3, par 3 hole 5 and par 4 hole 9, while bogeying on the par hole 6.
Despite his difficulties on the front nine, Tommy Fleetwood had a bogey-less back nine. The golfer scored an impressive eagle on par 4 hole 13, followed by a birdie on the par-5 hole 14. Today, as of now, the golfer has carded a bogey, two birdies and an eagle in Round 2. Currently, Fleetwood stands in 23rd place on the Alfred Dunhill Links leaderboard.
When Tommy Fleetwood revealed the 'ultimate' goal of his life
Back in 2017, Fleetwood was crowned the Race To Dubai Champion. Following this accolade, the Englishman talked with the media about his future goal. According to the golfer's statement, becoming the best player in the world is an ultimate goal in his life. Tommy Fleetwood said (as quoted by Sky Sports):
"My ultimate goal in life is to be the best player in the world; that will always be the same. Whether I achieve it or not is another thing, but I'll always strive for that..."
While talking about his own game, Fleetwood expressed his thoughts on pushing himself. The golfer said:
"You know, some of the performances, I have put myself on the world stage a bit more. When we sit down after this year, we'll make sure that the goals get high and lofty and that I push myself to achieve more."
It's worth noting that at the beginning of his career, Fleetwood was ranked 132nd on the Official World Golf Rankings. With time, fans have witnessed a steady rise in his world rankings. Last year, following his third-place finish at the 2024 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood secured the 10th spot on the OWGR.