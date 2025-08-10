Tommy Fleetwood stays upbeat before FedEx St. Jude Championship showdown: "I’d way rather be there and fail than not be there at all"

Tommy Fleetwood is still in pursuit of his maiden PGA Tour title, a goal that has remained elusive despite several close calls and heartbreaks. As a leading contender in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, he is maintaining an optimistic approach towards the final round showdown.After playing a great third round at TPC Southwind, Fleetwood revealed that he views the tournament as another opportunity to have the best round of golf possible. When a reporter asked the English golfer if he was a natural optimist, he said,“Probably. I think so. Yeah, I just think I would way rather be there and fail than not be there at all. So either way, like, it's a good thing. Yeah, it hurts when it doesn't happen for you and that sort of streak, if you like, and people talk about it more and more, that goes on. Obviously it's not my favorite time, like walking off the 18th at that point.”Tommy Fleetwood acknowledged that he practices “hard” at his game and is always appreciative whenever he gets to play all four rounds of a tournament. However, he also pointed out that being 40th or 30th going into the final round is “just not the same” feeling as being in contention.The seven-time DP World Tour winner further doubled down on his optimistic statements. He added that he intends to continue placing himself in a position to chase his dreams, whether he claims the victory on Sunday or not.Tommy Fleetwood holds a one-stroke lead ahead of Justin Rose going into the tournament’s final round. He scored 14-under 196 across 54 holes, while Rose scored 13-under. In a solo third, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is hot on Fleetwood and Rose's heels with 12-under 198.How did Tommy Fleetwood perform in his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?Tommy Fleetwood at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Third Round _ Image Source: ImagnTommy Fleetwood scored 63 during his opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and 64 on the second day. He then charged into his third round at TPC Southwind with a four-stroke lead ahead of Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia.Fleetwood kicked off the round on a good note with a birdie on the par-4 second hole. However, he encountered an unexpected double bogey on the par-5 third hole, which threatened to snatch his lead.Determined to maintain the lead, the 34-year-old golfer quickly recovered and fired two more birdies and one more bogey on the front nine. His game on the back nine took a smoother turn, with two birdies on the 12th and 16th. Tommy Fleetwood ended the day with a final bogey on the 18th and carded 1-under 69 in the round.